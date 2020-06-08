‘It looks inevitable that he’ll go’ – Nottingham Forest player faces uncertain future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is no denying that Zach Clough’s future at Nottingham Forest is uncertain.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injury niggles but has quite simply been nowhere near the Reds first-team in the last two seasons, ever since his arrival from Bolton Wanderers back in 2017.

His career is in limbo, so what next for Clough? Does he have any future at Forest at all?



Alfie Burns

Not at all, the best thing for all parties here will be to cut ties.

Since Clough arrived at Forest he’s been disappointing, and since Sabri Lamouchi has come in, the club are heading in a completely different direction, without the forward.

Premier League ambitions are developing at the City Ground and Clough just doesn’t have the quality to match where Forest want to be.

It’s tough for a player that was once so exciting to watch, but it is the grim reality of a move that hasn’t worked out.

Clough needs to rediscover himself somewhere fresh.

George Harbey

It looks inevitable that he’ll go this summer as I just don’t believe he is part of Sabri Lamouchi’s plans whatsoever.

Clough was hugely impressive for Forest upon his move to the City Ground from Bolton Wanderers, scoring goals and producing all-round bright performances for the Reds under Gary Brazil, but that went downhill when Mark Warburton came in and his game time became limited.

Various managerial changes have played a part in pushing Clough down the pecking order on Trentside, and despite working hard in the Under-23s, he has been unable to get back into the team.

I thought there was a slight chance of him being reintroduced to the side and the first-team setup when they were on the lookout for a new forward after the summer transfer window, as I thought he could have been a decent squad player who could add a little spark in the final 20 or so minutes of games.

But that wasn’t to be, and after lacklustre spells at Rochdale and Bolton, he should be desperate to move away from the City Ground on a permanent basis, with the likes of Tiago Silva and Joao Carvalho both ahead of him the pecking order and much better players overall.

Ned Holmes

think he needs to leave the East Midlands club as his career has stagnated at the City Ground.

Clough hasn’t featured for Forest since midway through the 2017/18 season and doesn’t look to be part of Sabri Lamouchi’s plans.

It doesn’t seem the opportunities are going to be there at the Championship club, so for his sake he needs to push for a move elsewhere.

A drop down to League One or, potentially, League Two seems like it will have to be his next step – he needs to kick-start his career and I’m not sure the Championship is the right place to do that.