“It left everybody in limbo” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit issues verdict on AFC Bournemouth controversy

Championship side AFC Bournemouth should have been more transparent in letting Nottingham Forest fans know about the structural damage caused to the Vitality Stadium prior to the game being postponed, according to FLW’s Forest fan pundit Des Oldham.

Oldham was one of many away fans who had made the trip down to see their side in action against the Cherries, looking to see their club secure a place in the play-offs with a victory against Scott Parker’s men who were vulnerable at home against Hull City and Boreham Wood last month.

They did redeem themselves with a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans in their last match at the Vitality – but they were left disappointed for off-field reasons on Friday evening with Storm Eunice causing too much damage to the stadium for the match to go ahead.

This was also a major source of frustration for many Forest supporters who had made the long journey down from the East Midlands, some of whom may have booked off time from work to make kick-off for 7:45pm but saw the game called off at 4pm.

Steve Cooper’s men would have been determined to bounce back after dropping points against Stoke City last weekend, though their last-minute goal courtesy of Ryan Yates gave them real momentum coming into this tie as they looked to send their fans home happy.

For reasons out of their control though, they were unable to do so and FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Oldham believes his unnecessary trip down could have been avoided altogether.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the late call from Bournemouth on Friday.”

“It was really difficult to get down there and get back. I had other plans but I was trying to fit it in so I would’ve liked to have known a little sooner if it was structural damage.

“I believe they should have been a little bit more transparent in letting us know that there was a possibility of it getting it called off before trying to sort it and then calling it off.

“It left everybody in limbo. I found out literally when I got to Bournemouth – I probably would’ve held off a couple of hours and not made the trip.”

The Verdict:

Considering how long the journey is from Nottingham to Bournemouth and the fact many would have left in plenty of time to factor in Friday evening traffic, it does seem strange that the game was only called off at 4pm.

However, it’s a very difficult one because if the Cherries genuinely thought they had a chance of getting the match on, then they have every right to try and fix things before confirming anything.

But communication is key in this circumstance and they didn’t provide sufficient updates throughout the day before calling the match off, the reason why so many supporters are understandably upset about the situation.

The fans are the people you have to feel most sorry for – because many including Oldham have made sacrifices to go and watch the match and they must have forked out considerable money on refreshments and travel costs.

It will also be a real source of frustration for both sides who would have been looking forward to a high-quality tie under the lights, with the two teams having plenty to play for between now and the end of the season.