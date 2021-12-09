‘It just wasn’t meant to be’ – Luton Town player opens up about time at Fulham

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo spent 12 years with Fulham, joining the Cottagers at under-9 level.

However, the 23-year-old was unable to pave his way into the first-team set up, leaving Craven Cottage without making an appearance at senior level.

Adebayo enjoyed loan spells within the EFL, before signing a permanent deal at Walsall in 2019, with the powerful forward netting 18 times in 65 appearances for the Midlands club.

Luton Town took a gamble on the exciting striker in January of this year, and whilst it appeared that it may take a while for Adebayo to adapt to the rigours of Championship football, he ended that campaign as an integral member of Nathan Jones’ side.

The same can be said at the start of this campaign, with the 23-year-old taking it to another level, netting nine times in 19 Championship appearances.

At just 23 years of age, the majority of Adebayo’s life has been spent with Fulham, and he opened up to The Athletic about his time with the Whites: “Fulham will always have a place in my heart for what I went through there, many ups and many downs, and I gave everything I could.

“It just wasn’t meant to be but I’m thankful — I had to go out into the lower leagues and try and impose myself and make a name, a career, for myself.”

The verdict

It appears that Adebayo’s career has taken a more scenic but turbulent route, but the aim of making the Premier League remains intact.

He has proven himself at senior level at every stage thus far and it will be no surprise to see him improve as the campaign progresses.

At 23 years old, Adebayo has an extremely high ceiling and could go on to achieve lots in his career.

He has all the tools to continue unlocking the Championship and keep progressing Luton in the process.