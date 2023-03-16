Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hit out at the officials after Sheffield United’s winning goal in their 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light was allowed to stand.

In a game that the Black Cats really needed three points from to keep their play-off hopes alive, they got off to the perfect start after Edouard Michut put them ahead. However, James McAtee would equalise before the break to bring the Blades back into it.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side would go on to take the lead thanks to a fine inswinging Tommy Doyle free-kick. However, replays showed a number of Sheffield United players were offside as they made attempts to play at the ball. Despite that, the assistant kept his flag down and the goal would turn out to be the decisive one.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, an angry Mowbray confirmed they had received an apology, but he was still baffled that the goal wasn’t chalked off in the game.

“One of my coaching staff has just come out of the officials' office and said the referee has apologised and said he got it wrong, which doesn't mean very much to us at the moment.

“I don't think there's any doubt he's interfering with play, he's made a movement towards the ball and our goalkeeper has stood still rather than getting the flight of the ball, and it's gone in. Between the two of them, the linesman on this side and the referee, they've got it badly wrong, and it's ultimately cost us a point tonight.

“Is it right that the goal is allowed because the referee is incompetent? Or because him and his linesman's communication was really, really poor? It just shouldn't happen, and yet some guy in a blue top tonight allowed the goal to stand, and we had to suffer the consequences of it.”

The verdict

You do have sympathy with Mowbray here because it’s really hard to understand why the linesman didn’t put his flag up for this one. The Sunderland defensive line was good, and it was obvious that a few players were offside and clearly going for the ball.

So, it really was just a very bad decision and at least the officials appear to have acknowledged it, but with the Black Cats needing the points to push for the play-offs, they won’t care about that.

Ultimately, this will have hurt, but there’s nothing that Sunderland can do now, it’s just about trying to bounce back against Luton Town on Saturday in what will be another tough fixture.

