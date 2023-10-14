Highlights Leicester City's relegation to the Championship led to James Maddison's departure to Tottenham for £40 million.

Maddison has performed well at Spurs, contributing two goals and five assists in the current season.

Leicester fan pundit Jayden Whitworth is frustrated that Maddison is now receiving more credit at Tottenham compared to when he played for Leicester, citing Big Six bias in the media.

Leicester City suffered relegation to the Championship last season, which saw a number of high profile departures from the first team squad.

James Maddison was a standout player for the Foxes during his five years with the club, but he was sold to Tottenham for a reported £40 million fee as a result of their drop into the second tier.

The 26-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits since joining Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently top of the Premier League table.

How has James Maddison fared at Tottenham since leaving Leicester City?

FLW’s Leicester fan pundit Jayden Whitworth is happy to see Maddison performing well in the Premier League, claiming he was too good to be in the Championship.

However, he expressed his frustration at the playmaker getting more credit now that he’s at Spurs, compared to when he was performing this well for the Foxes.

“It annoyed me, the Tottenham move, not in that he’s just playing for Tottenham, that’s fine he was way too good to be playing in the Championship,” Whitworth told Football League World.

“But more so that the media all of a sudden think he’s a world beater.

“We were watching him week-in, week-out at Leicester, putting in these performances every single week in a poor Leicester side.

“So it just re-affirms that Big Six bias, that he’s moved to Tottenham now and all of a sudden he’s one of the first names on the team sheet, in the England squad, he’s winning player of the month and it’s just we were seeing that week-in and week-out.

“We knew the quality that he had, but because he played for little old Leicester he wasn’t getting a look in at all.

“Maddison probably deserved the move, and I’m happy that he’s absolutely killing it at Tottenham.”

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Maddison is currently with the England international team, having earned his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, Leicester are top of the Championship table after 11 games, sitting two points clear of Ipswich Town.

Next up for Enzo Maresca’s side is a clash against Swansea City on 21 October following the conclusion of the international break.

Did James Maddison get enough credit for his performances at Leicester City?

Maddison was routinely considered one of the best players in the team under Brendan Rodgers, alongside Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy.

The 26-year-old was the focal creative outlet of the team’s attack as they earned consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as a first-ever FA Cup triumph in the club’s history, so he was receiving plenty of attention from people for his

performances.

Maddison did fall by the wayside last year, but there was still a lot of clamouring for him to go to the World Cup due to how he was playing for Leicester, which he ultimately did.

Tottenham currently lead the Premier League, so it stands to reason that they’d receive a lot of media attention for that compared to a mediocre Leicester side like last year’s.