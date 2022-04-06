“It just hasn’t worked” – Bristol City fan pundit delivers claim on Kasey Palmer as Robins future remains up in the air

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After signing for Bristol City in January 2019, initially on loan from Chelsea before making that move a permanent one later in the year, Kasey Palmer had the ability to be a key player for the Robins.

Despite his obvious talents though, it hasn’t quite happened for the once-capped Jamaica international, who is seeing his career at the Robins fade away on the sidelines.

In his stint at the club that has lasted over three years so far, the attacking midfielder has played just 77 times in all competitions and even went out on loan to City’s Championship rivals Swansea in October 2020.

With Palmer still contracted to the Robins until the summer of 2023 though, Nigel Pearson cannot just release the player without being financially compensated, despite the fact it looks like he’s not in the manager’s plans.

And FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead from the Robins on Tour YouTube channel thinks that it’s almost a certainty that Palmer will be on his way out of Ashton Gate this summer – if he recovers from the injury he suffered back in February.

“I think he is another one who will 100 per cent be going,” Ben said.

“He has just picked up an injury though, so there’s a chance obviously that no-one would want to buy him because he’s got an injury at the moment.

“Let’s say he didn’t have his injury – I think he’d definitely be one of the first players we’d see out of the club this transfer window.

“He hasn’t really played at all this season, he doesn’t really fit into the style that the club have been wanting to play, and obviously with the likes of Alex Scott coming through, Benarous has looked good this season – Kasey Palmer doesn’t really look like he’s going to get anywhere near the team.

“I think he’s been a wasted signing if I’m honest, he had so much potential and is a quality player but he just hasn’t been used correctly – he’s one of the players that you build a team around as he’s got that quality.

“Under the likes of (Lee) Johnson and (Dean) Holden we’ve been trying to fit him in and that just hasn’t worked – we tried him on the wing, we tried him in midfield but it just hasn’t worked.

“If he didn’t have his injury he’d definitely be offloaded in the summer in my opinion, but with the injury he has now I’m not too sure.”

The Verdict

Palmer has definitely not lived up to the expectation that was placed on his shoulders when he became a permanent City player.

He was finally looking to settle at a club after multiple loan spells and it being made clear that he wasn’t going to make it at Chelsea, but it’s been a stop-start stint at Ashton Gate.

It’s clear that Palmer has technical ability, but he’s been unable to channel it into consistent performances and Nigel Pearson has always favoured other midfielders.

And it may be a case of letting a club take Palmer off their hands for no transfer fee at all this summer simply to get his wages off the books – he’s not exactly been given the chance to enhance his credentials so it would be naive to expect a decent transfer fee for his services.