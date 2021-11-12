‘It just feels short-sighted’ – Cardiff City make managerial decision: But is he the right man for the job? The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have officially appointed Steve Morison as the successor to Mick McCarthy, initially on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The former Leeds, Norwich and Millwall striker retired in 2019 and last year was appointed as the new under-23’s manager for the Bluebirds, and when McCarthy was sacked last month it was Morison who stepped into the dugout on a temporary basis.

In that time there has been a loss to QPR, a miraculous comeback draw against Stoke City and a last-gasp victory over Huddersfield which has secured him an extended period in the hot-seat at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Is it the right decision by the Bluebirds though? We’ve asked the FLW team for their thoughts on the matter…

Alfie Burns

Results haven’t been too bad in the interim, but it’s still a big risk.

Morison has little experience in terms of management and Cardiff’s position in the table hardly looks solid.

There’s been a reaction under Morison and Cardiff showed plenty of fight to beat Huddersfield. I just question whether Morison can continue to motivate this squad over two thirds of the season.

Cardiff would surely benefit from someone slightly more experienced to come in until the end of the season.

You can’t deny that Morison has done well to stop the rot after McCarthy has gone, it just feels short-sighted to put the pressure on him long-term.

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to disagree with the decision really.

In an ideal world, it would’ve been interesting to see Cardiff be a bit more adventurous but I’m not sure the options were available right now.

Michael Flynn would’ve been a fantastic option, in my eyes, but I don’t think giving Morison the job after an impressive interim tenure.

He’s started to bring the positivity back to the club and with him at the helm, the Bluebirds should have far too much quality to have to worry about relegation.

At the end of the season, they’ll know whether Morison is the right man to lead Cardiff forward and if he isn’t they should be able to prize someone away from their current club.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a sensible decision for Cardiff to make.

The Bluebirds have started to show signs of improvement since Morison took over on an interim basis, and there can be no doubt the squad are willing to fight for him, judging by their comebacks against Huddersfield and Stoke.

Having had that time to work with the squad as well, Morison does have some familiarity with the options available to him already so that should help to speed along the adjustment period, which could be crucial as Cardiff look to get out of their tricky situation in the Championship table.

You also feel that the length of his contract means there is no pressure on Cardiff to stick with this for too long if things are not as successful as hoped, though it does give Morison plenty of time to prove himself.

With that in mind, you feel that while this may have been an obvious one for Cardiff with him being there, it may not be the worst one for them to make, given recent performances and results.