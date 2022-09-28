“It just doesn’t seem really legitimate” – Birmingham City fan pundit issues verdict on current ownership takeover situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland is quite sceptical of the speculation surrounding the takeover bid for the club.

A consortium led by Maxi Lopez and businessman Paul Richardson has been in exclusive talks to purchase the club since July.

However, the deal has hit many complications with the bid yet to provide to the EFL the information necessary for the organisation to ratify the deal.

This protracted negotiation process has led this Blues fan to all but lose interest in following the details of the negotiations.

He is less interested in seeing an investor coming into the club, and wants a full-scale takeover for the club’s ownership to change hands.

The possibility of borrowing money in order to get the deal over the line is also seen as a big red flag, which has reduced his confidence in the current bid led by Lopez and Richardson.

“I think I speak for all Blues fans on this one, we’re all just getting a bit bored of the Lopez and Richardson thing now,” Oxland told Football League World.

“It just doesn’t seem really legitimate or what we need right now at the club.

“We’re not really looking for investors, I feel like we need a full takeover.

“But our current owners obviously want to keep their Hong Kong listings, so this is the best we’ve got.

“It’s all we can entertain right now and we’re letting people through the door who haven’t even paid to be at the table yet.

“So I don’t know it’s going on, the longer it goes on, the less likely it seems like it’s going to happen.

“And I don’t know, it doesn’t seem like what’s right for the club right now.

“There’s so many question marks and we don’t really want people coming in that are borrowing money.

“I don’t feel very confident in it and I don’t feel like they feel the fan base with much confidence either.”

John Eustace’s side return to Championship action at the weekend when they face league leaders Sheffield United.

The team is 17th in the table, continuing to compete as normal while this takeover process rages on in the background.

The Verdict

The process of buying a club shouldn’t happen quickly as a lot of due diligence is required from all parties.

However, a lot of the details that have emerged in the last couple of months have not raised much confidence that this deal will get over the line anytime soon.

Oxland is rightly sceptical and it’s easy to see why a lot of Birmingham fans would be.

The developments on this story have gone rather quiet in recent weeks, so perhaps more will emerge soon on what the next step is for Lopez and Richardson, as well as Birmingham’s current owners.