Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Portsmouth deserve to be in the Championship.

The 36-year-old was disappointed with the club’s most recent campaign, in which they finished eighth in the League One table.

Pompey ended up seven points adrift of the play-off places despite making a very positive start to the campaign.

Can Portsmouth fight for promotion to the Championship next season?

Form under Danny Cowley drifted midway through the season, leading to his dismissal.

But John Mousinho was unable to turn things around enough to get the team back into the top six.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, the former Portsmouth player revealed his frustration at seeing the club stuck in the third division.

O’Hara has highlighted the history and size of the club as an example of a team that should be in the second division.

The former midfielder hopes that they can find what’s needed to fight for a top six spot next season, claiming that Pompey deserves to be back in the second tier.

“It’s early days but I have to say it, I am sick of seeing Portsmouth down there,” O’Hara told Football League World.

“They are a massive football club, brilliant fans and they’ve got some top players.

“And it just doesn’t make sense how they’re still fighting it out in League One.

“They deserve to be in the Championship.

“The problem you’ve got is there’s big clubs in League One now.

“Teams fall out of the Championship, they fall down and Portsmouth have got that history of being in the Premier League for a number of seasons, having great runs, having great spells.

“And I just don’t like seeing them down there.

“I hope that they can figure it out and get themselves out of it and find a formula to get out of that league.

“Because for me, worst case, Portsmouth should be in the Championship.

“They’ve got a brilliant following, they attract big players.

“People know who Portsmouth are all over Europe so they attract big players and they should be able to find a way of getting themselves out of it.

“They haven’t done it yet.

“And I’m surprised to be honest, that they haven’t got themselves out of it, but hopefully they go into next season and can.”

Are Portsmouth too big for League One?

Pompey spent seven seasons in the Premier League in the early 2000’s before falling into the Championship in 2010.

The club then suffered relegation from the Championship in 2012 and have not returned.

Over a decade away from the second division is a long time for a club the size of Portsmouth, who have two league titles and two FA Cup triumphs to their name.

But there is stiff competition in League One, with the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday all ending up in the third tier in recent years, among other big names.