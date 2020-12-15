‘It isn’t worth the risk’ – Chris Hughton facing big Nottingham Forest player dilemma pre-Sheffield Wednesday: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest face a pivotal clash this evening at City Ground as they take on Championship basement-boys Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Hughton’s side have endured an abysmal start to the season and are languishing in 21st position, having lost five of their last six Championship fixtures.

One positive for Hughton and the Reds heading into this evening’s clash is the return of striker Lewis Grabban.

Last season’s Forest top scorer has been sidelined over the past few weeks but has returned to training in the last few days and could be available for selection this evening, as Forest eye a much needed three points.

So, what should Hughton do here? Throw Grabban in from the off? Or hold him back to prevent any further injury?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Alfie Burns

Grabban, I think, will be the man to lead the line for Forest under Hughton and it’s going to be vitally important for the Reds’ boss to get him firing.

If he does that, I think Forest eventually pull away to mid-table.

Thinking about it, Grabban fired Forest to the cusp of the play-offs last season, so he should have enough to make sure they survive this year.

In terms of tonight, given his importance to the long-term aim, I would be tempted to hold him back.

It’s more important that Forest have Grabban over a period of a couple of months rather than just for tonight.

For me, it isn’t worth the risk.

Chris Thorpe

Yes most definitely, there is no getting away from the fact that they are lacking that cutting edge in the final third right now.

There is still plenty of work to be done in order to fine tune the Lyle Taylor-Lewis Grabban partnership, but I do feel it could work for the Reds long term, with the former largely benefitting from playing in a front two during his time at AFC Wimbledon and more recently Charlton Athletic.

Grabban should still be considered a key man at the City Ground despite the change of manager and with the right service will find his goal scoring touch once again.

They need him and now is his chance to step up and impress Chris Hughton as we head into the new year.

Phil Spencer

There will certainly be a temptation to do so.

Nottingham Forest are struggling massively at the moment tonight’s match is certainly ‘a six-pointer’.

If Forest are to pick up three points they’ll need a boost as Lewis Grabban could certainly offer that.

Grabban offers an attacking presence that can’t be rivalled by any member of the squad and that’s where the temptation lies.

Of course it depends on how fit he is, as the last thing they want is to see him ruled out for even longer.