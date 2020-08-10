‘It isn’t the time for risks’ – Leeds United enquire about £7m attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly enquired about Slavia Prague attacker Nicolae Stanciu, who is thought to be valued at around £7 million.

The Whites are preparing for life in the Premier League after they won the Championship last month and will likely be looking to bolster their options in the final third.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are interested in Stanciu and have enquired with the Czech club about signing him.

It is understood they would have to pay a fee in the region of £7 million to sign the 27-year-old.

But would he be a good signing? And is he needed?

Alfie Burns

Leeds need to sign a creative midfielder this summer to ease the burden on Hernandez, but I personally feel they’ll attack the domestic market to find that player.

Stanciu is a decent player and his 12-goal involvements last season, but the Premier League is the toughest division in the world and you’ve got to question his ability to deliver what Leeds need.

Said Benrahma, Harry Wilson or Emi Buendia all feel better fits given their knowledge of the English game.

Leeds need to get this summer right. It isn’t the time for risks.

Jacob Potter

It’s a risky move.

Stanciu hasn’t got any experience of playing in the Premier League, which always makes this type of move a risk.

Leeds would be better off targeting a player that has experience of playing in the top-flight, as they look to settle into life amongst some of Europe’s elite.

They could do far worse than signing Stanciu, but I just think there are safer options out there in the transfer market this summer.

Steer clear of this one I reckon.

Sam Rourke

He’d offer real versatility in attack.

Stanciu can operate in a central or wide position in attacking midfield and would offer a different dimension for Bielsa’s Leeds.

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience domestically whilst has made appearances in the Champions League so he’d arrive with possessing plenty of experience.

With Pablo Hernandez reaching the latter end of his career, Bielsa will need more options in them attacking roles and Stanciu is a player who is adept at dribbling and picking out pass, resemblant of the Spaniard.

The reported £7m price-tag seems very fair also, and he could be worth making a move for.