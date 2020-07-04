‘It isn’t good enough’ – Lee Bowyer bemoans key Charlton issue following Millwall defeat

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge in the final third following their 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Friday night.

Bowyer’s side went in to their clash with play-off chasing Millwall knowing that a win would help to create some further breathing for them to the bottom three, but they were unable to add to their crucial 1-0 wins against Queens Park Rangers and Hull City since the restart to the campaign.

Against Millwall Charlton did enjoy produce another reasonably solid performance and demonstrated their ability to create opportunities in the final third, but their finishing let them down with the likes of Tomer Hemed, Macauley Bonne, Chuks Aneke and Darren Pratley all missing presentable chances.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not?

1 of 11 Kelly Holmes. True False

Speaking to Sky Sports following the loss to Millwall, Bowyer suggested that Charlton are going to have to improve in the final third if they are going to be able to continue to keep themselves clear of the relegation zone – and showed his frustrations over a missed chance to take some vital points.

He said: “It’s a bit like when we played them at their place. To come away with nothing it hurts. It hurts.

“You can’t create that many chances and not score a goal. That’s our problem since we’ve come back we can’t score in open play.

“We’ve had what five big chances one being a one on one with their goalie. It’s not good enough. If you don’t score goals you don’t win games. That’s what’s cost us tonight, they were more ruthless.

“They aren’t clinical enough. That lads that are getting the chances aren’t clinical enough and it isn’t good enough, not for this division.

“You saw it their Millwall had one chance and they took a half chance and we’re creating clear cut chances and not taking them. That’s the level we’re now playing at and unfortunately it’s not good enough from the lads who are missing the chances. There’s no reason for it.”

The verdict

You can certainly understand Bowyer’s frustrations and Charlton will certainly be hoping that they do not look back on some of the chances they missed against Millwall and regret them at the end of the campaign.

Charlton are missing the influential presence of top scorer Lyle Taylor in the final third, but the likes of Hemed and Bonne should be performing better in front of goal than they have been of late and they will need to find some form swiftly to help keep the club in the Championship.

Bowyer’s side have in the main been performing well since the restart in what are very challenging circumstances, they just need to now start to find the finishing touches to some of their moves to continue to pick up points and move away from relegation trouble.