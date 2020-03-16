‘It isn’t a bad dilemma to have’ – Jude Bellingham update emerges as Man Utd and Chelsea circle closely: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City’s highly-rated youngster Jude Bellingham now has to choose between four of the biggest names in European football, with The Mirror reporting that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Manchester United have all met Birmingham’s £30m valuation.

The 16-year-old is one of the hottest properties in football and is believed to have the pick of the bunch for his next move having burst onto the scene at St Andrew’s this season, making 32 appearances in the Championship and scoring four goals and making three assists.

So who should Bellingham pick as the race to sign him hots up?

Chris Gallagher

“From a football perspective it has to be Dortmund.

“They are the perfect team for any young player as they give you regular game time and they are a huge club that play Champions League football and compete for trophies.

“The reality is that Bellingham will struggle to get in at Bayern Munich and he may find it tough at Manchester United as well. Chelsea would appeal since Frank Lampard took over but again, there is serious competition for places in the midfield positions.

“Of course, it’s not going to be easy at Dortmund but the chance to experience a new country and a different league could take his game up another level and be the perfect move.

Louie Chandler

“I mean it isn’t a bad dilemma to have at all, is it?

“Man United seem to get dismissed rather quickly as a bad option in this debate but OGS has shown a willingness to play his young talent quite a lot.

“Chelsea are similar. We have seen Billy Gilmour assert himself in the first-team now so there is no reason Bellingham cannot follow a similar path.

“Jadon Sancho has shown the benefits of playing in Germany too so I think this is a guaranteed win for Jude, wherever he picks.”

Toby Wilding

“This is clearly not an easy decision for Bellingham to make.

“These are four huge clubs in the World of football who want to sign the 16-year-old, and all will be appealing in their own way for Bellingham, who will surely have plenty to consider before he makes his final choice here.

“Ultimately however, I have a feeling that the best one of the four for Bellingham to move to at the minute would have to be Chelsea, for a number of reasons.

“Frank Lampard has already shown this season that he is willing to give youth a chance perhaps more than any other Premier League manager, meaning Bellingham may not have to wait long for a go in the first-team, with their impressive form this season suggesting that the teenager would not be arriving with the pressure of being the high profile signing to turn their fortunes around.

“While a move to unfamiliar country to join Munich or Dortmund, may present challenges off the pitch for the player at his age, making for an unwelcome distraction for Bellingham as he looks to adjust to the new tasks and expectations he is facing from a footballing perspective.”