‘It is wonderful’ – Joel Piroe delivers passionate Swansea City message

Joel Piroe was in fine form again for Swansea at the weekend, as he bagged yet another goal in his side’s 3-0 win over Cardiff – and now the player has heaped praise on his club and the fans, telling the club’s official website that it is ‘wonderful’ to do things for them.

The 22-year old joined the Welsh club over the summer and has made an instant impression in England. He is so far proving to be a shrewd signing for the Swans, with the player featuring regularly and bagging goals regularly too.

Piroe has so far managed six goals and one assist in just 11 Championship matches so far – an impressive haul for the Dutchman and he has now cemented himself as Russell Martin’s go-to attacking force.

The striker will be hoping to increase his tally even more on Wednesday against West Brom and although the Baggies are in fine form, the Swans will fancy their chances of getting a win now more than ever.

The former PSV Eindhoven man could certainly fancy himself to bag again in midweek and today, he has heaped praise on the club and their fans for the way they have been so far during his short time in Wales.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was an amazing feeling, we really played well, we are just doing what we had to do and it is wonderful to win 3-0. We had a good preparation to the game, the fans were also amazing so we had all the energy and we knew exactly what we needed to do.

“It’s wonderful, just wonderful, we love to do things for them and we needed the three points so it’s a good feeling overall.”

The 22-year old has really found his footing in the Championship now and boss Russell Martin will be hoping for some repeat performances week-on-week if the side want to be challenging near the top end of the table.

With an important derby victory in the bag, the focus will now turn to the game against West Brom – and Piroe will want to make the fans happy again with perhaps another goal or two against the Baggies.

The Verdict

Joel Piroe has so far been one of the revelations of the season and one of the shrewdest signings of the summer. He has been electric for Swansea and could be key for them going forward if they want to mount a promotion push.

He’s looked really exciting and creative and gives the Swans a valuable focal point in attack. If he can keep it up consistently – and not go missing for weeks on end – then he could be one of the most prolific forwards in the league this season.