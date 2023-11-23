Highlights The game against QPR is a must-win for Norwich City and manager David Wagner, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

Norwich's recent form has been poor, with four consecutive defeats before their win against Cardiff City.

The pressure will increase on Wagner if he fails to secure a positive result against QPR, as Norwich are currently in 16th place in the Championship.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City's game against Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road on Saturday is a must win for manager David Wagner.

The Canaries made an excellent start to the season and were among the early front-runners, but their form has declined significantly in recent months.

Norwich ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City before the international break, easing some of the pressure on Wagner, and the German insisted after the victory over the Bluebirds that he feels he still has the full support of the hierarchy.

"At the end of the day I'm long enough in this business. I decided to be in this business. We all together love it if we win, and we don't like it if we lose," Wagner told the Pink Un. "We were now on a negative run for quite a while and this is never enjoyable.

"But if you still feel the dressing room is behind you, and everyone else in the club is behind you, you can stay in front of everyone and show the confidence which everybody needs to see from a leader. And this is what I tried to do.

"The owners said they like I am the manager of this football club. They believe and trust in me and you don’t become a poor manager overnight.

"The feeling in the dressing room, this is why we do this job, this feeling after a win. Obviously we were so desperate to have this feeling back again. This only shows how tight the dressing room is together. They were desperate to turn it, and desperate to have this winning feeling back."

However, with a game against 23rd-placed Queens Park Rangers, who are without a win in their last 11 matches, this weekend, there is expectation on Wagner to pick up another three points.

Norwich currently sit 16th in the Championship table, six points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the game against QPR is a must win for Wagner, and he believes the pressure on the 52-year-old will increase should he fail to secure a positive result.

"David Wagner, manager of Norwich City, got a much-needed win last time out away at Cardiff City," Palmer said.

"That win probably saved him from getting the sack.

"Norwich are in a disappointing 16th place in the Championship, but only six points off a play-off spot.

"Previously before the Cardiff win, they had four consecutive defeats.

"They now face QPR at home, which is a must win game for Wagner with QPR sitting second from bottom in the Championship.

"Norwich recruited well in the summer, and did their business really early.

"The hierarchy are patient at Norwich, but would have expected them to be much higher in the table.

"It is unthinkable for Norwich not to get a result on Saturday at home.

"Should they not, the pressure will surely be ramping up once again on David."

Related Baffling Norwich City situation involving ex-Sunderland star must not continue: View Norwich City defender Danny Batth has struggled for game time since his move from Sunderland this summer.

Is the QPR game a must win for David Wagner?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Wagner needs a victory against QPR on Saturday.

The win against Cardiff was crucial to stop the run of defeats, but the Canaries must build on that result as they look to move up the table.

Norwich's home form is incredibly poor, losing their last three games on their own patch, and that has to improve if Wagner is to convince supporters he is the right man for the job, starting against the R's this weekend.