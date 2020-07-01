‘It is too much of a risk’ – Leeds United weigh up transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have set their sights on signing Reading midfielder John Swift, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have been linked with the 25-year-old last year, but it now appears Bielsa is keen to reignite his interest in the player, who has 15 goal involvements for the Royals this term.

Would Swift be a good addition for Leeds though? Would he be a good fit?

The team here at Football League World discuss….

George Harbey

Swift has been a key player for Reading for a number of seasons now, and he’s really established himself as one of the most creative midfielders in the Championship for the Royals.

That in itself would make him a useful addition for Leeds, as without Pablo Hernandez in the team, they often lack that guile and eye for a pass, and with the Spaniard now approaching the latter stages of his playing career, Swift could be seen as a replacement.

On the ball, Swift is really technically-gifted and intelligent, and he will surely feel that he is capable of making the step-up to the Premier League having been a standout performer at Championship level in recent seasons.

Whether his work-rate and energy is good enough to make him fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s side is another question, and whether he’d be a success at Elland Road or not is completely down to the way he adapts to life under the Argentine, as his training methods are often quite intense and push players all the way.

Bielsa has spoken of his admiration for Swift in the past, though, so if they can get him for a cut-price, then it’s win-win for the Argentine.

Alfie Burns

Swift has been excellent this season for Reading and clocking up 15 goal involvements for a team that have been so underwhelming is a serious achievement.

At 25, he’s a decent age and we’ve previously heard Marcelo Bielsa talk about his admiration for the technical ability the midfielder has.

My doubt with this deal stems from the division many are expecting Leeds to be playing in next season. Is Swift good enough for the Premier League? And is he what Leeds need to establish themselves back at that level of football?

I’d have to say no. Bielsa isn’t going to shake things up too much, but the players he does bring in, he needs to trust them to be good enough for the Premier League.

Swift might be, but it is too much of a risk for Leeds to be taking this summer.

Jacob Potter

This is a tricky one.

You would imagine that Reading will be willing to cash-in on Swift given their well-documented financial troubles.

Swift has been a rare bright spark for the Royals this season in the Championship, and has chipped in with five goals and 11 assists in all competitions this term.

He could be the ideal player to ease the weight of expectation on Pablo Hernandez’s shoulders to provide the creative spark in the Leeds team.

But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be capable of adjusting to Marcelo Bielsa’s high-intensity style of play.

Having watched him week in, week out, I’m not convinced that it would be the right player for Leeds, but if anyone can change a player to suit their style of play, it’s Marcelo Bielsa.

He’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League ahead of next season in my eyes as well.

This would be a shrewd bit of business if they were able to land his signature at a relatively cheap fee.