“It is time to start thinking about the future” – Norwich City hopeful of January transfer bargain: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series

Norwich City are one of the Championship sides keen on Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and FLW understands that after turning down a lucrative offer from the Scottish club, is set to move in January and may end up in the English second tier.

Norwich are on the list of teams keen, which also includes both Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, but would he be a good signing for them? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’ve admittedly not seen a great deal of Porteous, but given the extensive links to top clubs in Scotland and a host of Championship sides, he must be impressing.

Norwich City certainly need to add central defenders to their squad in January with their options looking paper thin at the moment.

Indeed, take young Jonathan Tomkinson out of the mix, and the Canaries suddenly look very light indeed.

Just from that perspective, Porteous would be a much-welcomed addition, but, with the likes of Ben Gibson approaching 30, and Grant Hanley now 31, Porteous’ arrival could freshen up the backline at Carrow Road and add strength in depth, as well as competition for places.

Declan Harte

Porteous has been impressive with Hibs this season, so much so that he has even earned a call-up to the Scotland national team.

The defender has caught the attention of several EFL clubs, and Norwich will have their work cut out for them in order to persuade the 23-year-old to move to Carrow Road.

Dean Smith’s defensive options are starting to age out of their peaks, so it is time to start thinking about the future of this backline, which Porteous could become the face of alongside Andrew Omobamidele.

Injury issues have also plagued this Norwich defence this season, so bringing in a fresh face will strengthen Smith’s options.

If a reasonable fee can be agreed with Hibs then this would be a very strong addition to the Norwich squad for the second half of the season.

Ned Holmes

Someone could be about to get a real bargain with Ryan Porteous closing in on his Hibs exit and entering the final six months of his contract.

Norwich could be a fantastic landing spot for the 23-year-old, who has the potential to become Grant Hanley’s long-term replacement.

The 31-year-old defender has been a fantastic servant for the Canaries but won’t be around forever and Porteous looks to have the ability to slot into the Championship promotion hopefuls’ side.

He’s a modern defender in that he’s very comfortable in possession, on top of his defensive strengths, and that will certainly appeal to Dean Smith.

If they can get the deal done, we may look back on the signing as a very shrewd one.