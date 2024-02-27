Leicester City have impressed so far this season, having led the Championship table for almost the entirety of this year's campaign - although little of that was to do with the performances of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian international has been reduced to a bit part role this year as the Foxes sit at the top of the Championship, and they are six points clear of their nearest rivals in second place after Leeds United closed the gap against them last Friday.

Even though the Whites and Ipswich Town are hot on their tails, Leicester have looked secure in their spot, and you wouldn't put it past the former Premier League winners to pick themselves back up and claim the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League.

If they do achieve promotion for next season, it looks unlikely that Iheanacho will be a part of that side though, and it may be time to part ways with the former Man City striker in the summer.

Iheanacho has struggled for game time this season

The Nigerian international has only played 19 times in the Championship so far this season, with only ten of those appearances as part of the starting 11.

And even though he was injured before the tournament started, Iheanacho did miss a number of Leicester fixtures due to taking part in the African Cup of Nations, which saw his nation Nigeria lose in the final to the Ivory Coast in heartbreaking fashion.

Even when fit and available, Iheanacho has found himself at the bottom of the pecking order for Leicester in recent times, with Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon all seemingly preferred when fit, and he even found himself missing out on the squad for the win over Leeds last week when Vardy was injured.

While his goal return - five goals in 19 matches - has been respectable, Iheanacho is not close to making up for the estimated £80,000 per week contract he signed with the club in 2021.

This summer is the right time for Leicester City and Kelechi Iheanacho to part ways

The forward has never really lived up to the £25 million fee that Leicester paid Man City for his services back in 2017, and should be left to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

With his contract up at the end of the season, there seems to be little appetite to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium - even if they win promotion back to the Premier League as expected.

His estimated £80,000 per week wage puts him among the top earners at Leicester, and is much more than the club will want to pay for a bit-part player.

And with Tom Cannon signed last summer and looking to be a big part of the Foxes' future, it is clear they can get much better value for money by looking away from Iheanacho.

However, there will be some concern about a lack of experienced strikers at the club at the end of the season.

The club may be convinced to offer Iheanacho fresh and revised terms if Vardy ends his spell at Leicester once his contract runs out in the summer.

That is a decision Leicester should pass on though and they should move on Iheanacho in order to free up wages to sign a new Premier League-level striker to help keep them in the top division next year - that is of course if they do earn promotion.

With just 14 league goals in his past three seasons, it is clear that the Nigerian forward does not have what it takes to lead the line at Leicester, and his impact at the top level of English football was starting to wane.

Despite being an experienced international with Nigeria and former top division striker, he has not shown enough in recent years to justify his wages at Leicester.

At the wages he is estimated on, you'd expect him to be a consistent goalscorer at the King Power Stadium, yet he has proved anything but that over the years aside from the 2020-21 season, where he netted 12 league goals in just 25 appearances.