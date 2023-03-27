This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The end of the 2022-23 Championship season is almost upon us, and for Watford they face a real battle on their hands to make the play-offs.

The Hornets had been sitting in the top six for half of the campaign under Slaven Bilic, but a downturn in form recently saw him sacked by the hierarchy at Vicarage Road and replaced by Chris Wilder.

Wilder has picked up a defeat, a win and a draw since his appointment against QPR, Birmingham and Wigan Athletic respectively, leaving the club five points adrift of the play-off spots going into the international break.

Should the Hertfordshire outfit fail to secure their spot in the Premier League for 2023-24, then that will surely bring the curtain down on Joao Pedro's time at the club.

The 21-year-old attacker has lit up the Championship once again this season and is destined for bigger things, with AC Milan and Newcastle United - whose moved for the forward collapsed last August - both watching with intent ahead of the summer, according to The Athletic.

And inevitably, FLW's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that regardless of where Watford end up next season it is time for Pedro to seek pastures new.

"I think he's served Watford very well over the past few seasons, he's acquitted himself well," Justin said of the Brazilian youngster.

"Watford fans really, really like Joao Pedro but I think it is time for him to move on to someone else to develop his career further and for us to receive a fee that would be suitable to us.

"So no, I don't expect him to stay beyond the summer very sadly, but Watford fans will wish Joao the best wherever he goes."

The Verdict

Even if Watford somehow do make it back to the Premier League, it still wouldn't be a shock to see Pedro move on this summer.

It's almost a certainty though if they remain a Championship club - yes he is under contract until 2028 but all that has done is give the Hornets a bit more strength at the negotiation table.

Pedro doesn't exactly seem the type to kick up a fuss when something doesn't go his way, but he has undeniable talent and it belongs in a top European league.

He will have aspirations of becoming a Brazil international and for that to happen, he ought to find himself a move to a bigger club come the summer.