“It is surely a no-brainer” – Birmingham City set to take action over future Man Utd deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are keen on taking Manchester United winger Tahith Chong on loan again next season, according to a report from The Mirror.

The Dutchman’s season-long loan with the Blues has been hampered by injury issues but when fit he’s been a regular fixture in Lee Bowyer’s starting XI.

He certainly seems to have impressed the Birmingham boss as it is understood the Championship club will ask to take him on loan again.

But would that be a good move from the Blues?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Did Birmingham City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Neil Etheridge? Fee Free

Josh Cole

It is surely a no-brainer for Birmingham to pursue another deal for Tahith Chong this summer as he has produced some encouraging performances for the club in the Championship this season.

Despite his issues with injury, the winger has provided a respectable total of four direct goal contributions in the second tier.

A versatile player, Chong has featured in several positions for Birmingham since making a temporary switch to St Andrew’s and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for Bowyer in the 2022/23 campaign.

By maintaining his fitness and making strides in terms of his consistency, Chong could potentially help the Blues reach new heights in the Championship next season.

Charlie Gregory

Tahith Chong has slotted into the Birmingham team nicely and after having his Blues spell cut short with injury, a move back could benefit everyone.

The forward has looked sharp for the club and even Lee Bowyer realised how much they needed the player when he was out sidelined. Chong himself has clearly enjoyed being given regular game time and has already shown he can adapt to the Championship and that kind of football too.

It doesn’t look likely that he will play at all when he returns to his parent club, so surely it would benefit them too. Birmingham are allowing him to develop and realise his potential, so that aids Man United as well.

Chong then and a move back to St Andrew’s makes a whole lot of sense in summer.

Toby Wilding

It does seem to make sense for Birmingham to try and bring Chong back to St Andrew’s for next season.

The attacker has shown during the times when he has been fit this season, that he possesses a great amount of quality and ability to make an impact at Championship level, giving opposing defences plenty to think about particularly in the early stages of this season, prior to his injury.

With that in mind, it could be argued that Birmingham’s rather underwhelming campaign could have been rather different had they had Chong available for all of it.

As a result, a fresh move for the 22-year-old in the summer could be a smart move, giving the Blues the chance to benefit from Chong’s talents in a way they have not always been able to this time around, and allowing the winger to continue his development, with opportunities he may be less likely to get at Old Trafford.