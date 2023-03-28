Tony Cascarino believes that the work Vincent Kompany has done with Burnley is the best in England this season.

The former Manchester City player was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor in the summer, following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League. That meant several key men had to leave, with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil among a host who departed Turf Moor.

So, whilst Kompany had funds to reshape the squad, the reality is that he had to build a whole new group, which is what happened. And, it’s fair to say it’s paid off in style, as Burnley are top of the Championship and cruising towards the title.

Therefore, the reputation of the boss is increasing, and, writing in his Times column, pundit Cascarino suggested that Kompany should be on the radar of Tottenham. As well as that, he explained why he rates the 36-year-old, as he claimed the job he has done this season is unrivalled.

“I believe the story of him at Burnley this season is the best across all four of English football’s divisions. It is special. With a group of players who for several years were playing a very straightforward game, he has coached them into a team that is innovative, intelligent and brilliant to watch.

“He completely reinvented Burnley and the mentality there. And he did all this a season after being relegated, with a club that seemed to be in turmoil and had lost many of its leaders and most experienced players.”

Kompany’s side are back in action on Friday night when they host Sunderland.

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Cascarino here, and it does sometimes feel the work that Kompany has done at Burnley hasn’t got the credit it deserves from outsiders.

Normally, with the turnover of players that they had, you hear a manager plead for time, say they need months to get everyone to understand their style, which is completely different, and say it’s a long-term project. Yet, Kompany just got on with it, and he has built a brilliant squad on a tight budget when you take into account the net spend.

So, Burnley fans will be glad to see the boss get some recognition, but they won’t be too pleased with Cascarino pushing Kompany for Spurs! However, those sort of links are inevitable if his team continues to play in this manner.

