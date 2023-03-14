“It is pretty simple” – Vincent Kompany issues Taylor Harwood-Bellis update ahead of Burnley’s clash v Hull City

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to step up his road to recovery by featuring for the club’s Under-21 side in their next two fixtures.

Harwood-Bellis has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since sustaining an issue with his foot during the Clarets’ 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup in January.

Before picking up this injury, the centre-back managed to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad following his loan switch from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old made 26 consecutive league starts for Burnley who only suffered two defeats at this level during this particular stretch of games.

In the absence of Harwood-Bellis, the Clarets have won seven of their last 10 games in the Championship while they have also managed to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Burnley will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 games tomorrow when they face Hull City.

Ahead of this fixture, Kompany has issued an update on Harwood-Bellis.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany said: “It is pretty simple, I can say that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is going to play a couple of games now with the Under-21s.

“It’s been a long time out of the squad so we want his fitness levels to go back up and whether it’s Benny [Manuel Benson], Jay Rod [Jay Rodriguez], all the other guys, they’re getting close now.”

The Verdict

With Burnley’s youth outfit set to take on Barnsley this afternoon, Harwood-Bellis will be hoping to emerge unscathed from this clash before playing at this level again in his side’s meeting with Sheffield United next week.

This is an encouraging update for the Clarets as the defender is clearly edging closer to being available for selection again at senior level.

Harwood-Bellis may be ready to make his return to action in Burnley’s showdown with Sunderland which is set to take place following the international break.

Currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.24 in the Championship, the defender will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact for Burnley in the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Before being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, the Clarets were said to be keen on bringing Harwood-Bellis back to the club later this year.

As per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, it is understood that Burnley are interested in re-signing Harwood-Bellis on loan from City who are hoping to reach an agreement with the centre-back over a new deal before sanctioning another departure for him.