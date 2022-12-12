“It is obvious” – Slaven Bilic issues update on Watford’s plans in the January transfer window

Watford returned to Championship action this weekend as they drew 0-0 with Hull City at Vicarage Road.

This result now means the Hornets have drawn their last two games 0-0, as they claimed the same result before the four-week break for the World Cup.

All three points would have seen Watford climb to third in the table and close the gap to the top two; however, the dropped points now mean Slaven Bilic’s side are seven points adrift of Sheffield United, who are in second place, and only two points ahead of Millwall in seventh place.

The last few weeks of action in the Championship have seen the goals dry up for Bilic’s side, as the Hornets have only managed four goals in their last five outings.

The Watford boss was asked after the game where his priorities will be in the upcoming January transfer window.

He told the Watford Observer: “Midfield and wings. It is obvious. I have four great centre backs now: we had a point where we had only one senior centre back fit. Today we had two senior centre backs on the bench.

“But in midfield we are extremely short, so short that we had to put Joao Pedro there. Don’t get me wrong, he can do the job there and in many other positions. But you don’t want to be moving your best player further away from the goal.”

One plus point from the game with Hull was Tom Dele-Bashiru starting his first game for Watford since October 2020 and his performance overall.

Bilic said: “When I came, Tom was injured and I knew he had played last season on loan at Reading. When he came back we had a talk, and I saw him improve in training.

“In the World Cup break it was kind of like a pre-season for him, and he did really well. I told him he was there now, and with the situation in midfield you are definitely going to get your chance. Be ready for it.

“I had no fear putting him in from the start because he has looked good in training. For a player that hasn’t played, it looked like he had always been there.

“He played with such maturity, with forward passing, holding his position, good touches, good intentions and on the front foot. He was very, very good. Well done to him.”

Quiz: Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Watford FC quiz

1 of 20 CLUB HISTORY: WATFORD WERE FOUNDED IN 1881 TRUE FALSE

The Verdict

It is clear to see that Watford need improvements at the top end of the pitch, as the lack of goals in recent weeks will be a real concern for Bilic.

It is no surprise that midfield is an area he wants to improve, as Watford are missing players through injury, and like he said, putting someone like Joao Pedro further away from goal won’t help Watford’s situation in front of goal.

Dele-Bashiru has only just come back to full fitness and can’t be expected to play every game, while Hamza Choudhury has been inconsistent since arriving at Vicarage Road.

Bilic will know January is an important move, and as well as keeping their best players, he will know the club needs to strengthen in key areas if they are to keep up in the promotion race.