“It is not good news” – Paul Heckingbottom confirms the situation with 25-year-old at Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Max Lowe will be absent for a significant amount of time due to injury.

The Sheffield United defender was hauled off after only 29 minutes in the Blades’ recent 2-0 win over Hull City.

Heckingbottom claimed that the best case scenario for the full back would be if he didn’t require surgery.

That now looks to be the case, which comes as good news for the Championship side.

However, he is still expected to miss months of action as a result of this hamstring strain.

Lowe may not return in time for the break caused by the World Cup, which means it could be after Christmas by the time the 25-year old competes for the team again.

“It is not good news but it is the best outcome we could have had. It is a huge hamstring injury but we don’t need surgery,” said Heckingbottom, via The Yorkshire Post.

“It probably only saves us four to five weeks but we are still talking months.

“In terms of what it could have been, it is probably the best outcome.

“When that is your good news when speaking to a physio – that’s the situation we find ourselves in.

“But the boys on the pitch are doing fantastic.

“The average age on the bench was about 20-years-old. It doesn’t mean the expectation drops.

“We will battle on. Until the cavalry arrives, we will keep going.”

Lowe had reasserted himself as a starting member of Heckingbottom’s side having returned from a loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

The defender played in seven of the team’s eight opening fixtures of the new season before having to come off against the Tigers earlier this month.

United have carried on their winning run in his absence and now sit top of the league table with 20 points from a possible 27.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to face Preston North End on September 17.

The Verdict

This comes as a big blow to Lowe’s season as he had finally earned his place back in the United lineup.

Heckingbottom’s side have been the standout performers in the early stages of this new season, and the absence of the 25-year old hasn’t slowed the team down just yet.

But as the fixtures pile up over the next few weeks, his injury will become a more obvious blow to the team.

If the Blades can keep up this winning run over the next few weeks it would really establish them as favourites for promotion, especially considering the absences in the squad.