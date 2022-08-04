“It is not going to be what maybe everyone is expecting” – Michael Beale issues honest QPR transfer update

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that he may not be able to add a new striker this summer unless some players from his current squad are moved on.

The R’s opened up their Championship season last weekend with a 1-0 defeat on the road to Blackburn Rovers, in which their lack of fire-power was very evident.

QPR failed to have a shot on target in the whole match, with Lyndon Dykes replaced in the second half and introduced were Macauley Bonne, who spent last season on loan in League One at Ipswich Town, and also up-and-coming prospect Sinclair Armstrong made his debut.

Nothing changed though as Beale’s side were toothless in-front of goal in Lancashire, which strengthened the need to add a fresh body or two up-front in the coming weeks.

The Hoops lost both Charlie Austin and Andre Gray this summer, and whilst a new right-back remains a priority for Beale, he has been brutally honest towards QPR fans when it comes to potentially having to make do with the options he currently has at his disposal.

“We will look to do something in the right-back position to add to Ozzy (Kakay), because he is the only one we’ve got,” Beale said, per West London Sport.

“What people have to realise is that profit and sustainability rules are over our heads and what we would like to do and what we can do are two completely different things.

“What we mustn’t do is put this club in the situation it was in previously, so we have to become sustainable.

“I don’t want to dampen anyone’s expectations but they need to get behind the players they’ve got here now because they might be the players they are supporting all season.

“That is the knowledge I have of the situation and where QPR are at the moment, and whether you think that (P and S) is fair in football after Covid is something for others to comment on.

“It’s safe to say we will do one more, but we may have to do some outs to do another one (in), but it is not going to be what maybe everyone is expecting and they may have to get behind the forwards we have got in-house.

“Where the squad is right now financially, we are on budget, so unless something happens, it’s not there.”

The Verdict

This update will be a bitter disappointment to QPR fans – many of whom believe that at least one new striker is needed at Loftus Road before the window slams shut on September 1.

Having received a significant sum for Ebere Eze two years ago, you’d perhaps be forgiven for thinking that there would be money there to spend for Beale.

But clearly the overheads at the Hoops have been significant, even with the Eze money trickling in, and when it comes to the financial rules of the EFL you have to be wary about being struck down with transfer restrictions if you breach them.

It’s a caution-first approach from the QPR hierarchy, but it’s still bound to annoy some supporters who are desperate to see new strikers arrive in West London.