Wolves are leading the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Football Insider, the Swede is a priority target this summer for Julen Lopetegui.

Would Viktor Gyokeres be a good signing for Wolves?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Gyokeres will be a good addition to the Premier League side…

Adam Jones

They do need a successor for Diego Costa, and Gyokeres could be the man to come in and fill the void that the ex-Chelsea man will create with his departure.

It does feel as though Gyokeres would suit heading to a club competing at the lower end of the Premier League, so he can test himself at the highest level and give himself a good chance of getting plenty of game time under his belt.

A move to Wolves may be particularly good considering he probably wouldn't need to relocate, potentially making it easier for him to settle into life at Molineux.

But he should wait and see whether Coventry win promotion at the end of this term before holding out for a switch to Julen Lopetegui's side.

Staying at the CBS Arena would be the best option for him if the Sky Blues secure a spot in the top flight.

Ben Wignall

It isn't a shock to see Wolves are interested in Gyokeres considering their strikers haven't exactly been firing on all cylinders this season.

Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez have only scored three goals each and that simply isn't good enough, so Julen Lopetegui quite rightly will be assessing many options over the summer.

Gyokeres makes sense in terms of locality between the two clubs involved, but also he has untapped potential and could get even better than he is now, even though it is a risk considering he has never played Premier League football in his career.

Whatever Coventry will want for Gyokeres this summer with one year left on his contract - providing they don't go up through the play-offs of course - should be affordable for Wolves, so it's a move that looks feasible for the Midlands club.

Declan Harte

Wolves are in need of a new striker this summer and Gyokeres could be the perfect man to lead the line for Lopetegui’s side next season.

The forward has been excellent in the Championship, scoring 38 goals across the last two league campaigns.

If Coventry fails to earn Premier League promotion then the Sky Blues may have to resign themselves to a sale.

Wolves would be able to guarantee him a starting position, as long as he performs, and that would make them an enticing next step.

However, if Robins’ side do secure promotion then remaining at the CBS Arena should surely be the right move for the Swede.