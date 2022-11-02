“It is nonsense” – Huddersfield Town’s Mark Fotheringham provides response to football myth ahead of Sunderland clash

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has insisted it’s impossible to ignore the Championship table, putting to bed the myth of football managers telling you they never look at the league standings.

Fotheringham’s side slipped to the bottom of the Championship table last night following West Brom’s 1-0 win over Blackpool, yet they have a chance to respond tonight when they take on Sunderland at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Whilst a win won’t take them any further than 23rd, it would take them onto 18 points and within three of their opponents Sunderland, who are 16th heading into tonight.

It’s a chance, then, to tighten up the bottom third of the Championship table, something Fotheringham will be aware of.

“Managers come in and tell you that they never look at the table. It’s nonsense. Everyday the table comes up on Sky Sports News when you’re sitting eating your porridge and oats on a morning, or when you are sitting having your lunch with the the staff and the squad. The table is there for everyone to see,” Fotheringham told yesterday’s press conference.

Whilst he’s aware of the table and how it looks, Fotheringham is focused on Huddersfield hitting their internal targets, one of which has been tightening up at the back. They have now kept three clean sheets in five games, including back-to-back fixtures with Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Fotheringham continued: “What we have done is set ourselves internal targets that we are working hard towards that. We’ve worked on getting clean sheets, which we’ve done, and that’s a real testament to the group defensively because we are becoming very solid.

“We’ve also focused a lot on the players that aren’t playing at the moment. Because of the volume of games, they are going to be needed and, when they come in, it’s their chance to grab the jersey.

“There’s not been too much talk of the table (within the group) but, of course, we aren’t stupid and we see the table with how tight the league is. We aren’t getting distracted by it in any way.”

The Verdict

What we’ve seen from Fotheringham so far at Huddersfield is a head coach that will speak his mind.

How many times has a coach or manager just shoved a question about the league table to one side? It happens all the time, so it’s refreshing to hear him say he’s aware of it, even if the primary focus is elsewhere.

Whilst it’s maybe a stupid statement from us to suggest the table will look 10x better with a win tonight, despite Huddersfield potentially only moving to 23rd, it’s quite clear that them picking up three points creates an awfully tight bottom third to the division.

That’s exactly what a side fighting for their lives wants.

Thoughts? Let us know!