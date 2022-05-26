“It is no surprise whatsoever” – Sunderland set for talks with Premier League club about transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set to open talks with Everton over a new move for Nathan Broadhead, director of football Kristjaan Speakman has revealed.

The 24-year-old played an important role in the Black Cats promotion to the Championship and Speakman has told Chronicle Live that the North East club will try to re-sign him.

So would he be a good signing? And is he ready for the Championship?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Getting Nathan Broadhead back to the Stadium of Light next season would be a good move for Sunderland.

When fit this season, he showed he is an excellent player in the third tier, scoring 10 goals in 20 league appearances.

That sort of record means I’d give Broadhead the benefit of the doubt in terms of his ability to step up to the Championship and it could be argued he has earned the right to show what he can do in the league above.

In only his second season as a player outside of Everton’s youth set up, he will have earned a lot in 2021/22 and it would certainly be interesting to see how he got on up against Championship defences.

Adam Jones

Considering he isn’t likely to be used frequently by Everton, they could potentially negotiate a cheap permanent agreement for his services.

It’s clear the Black Cats need to address their forward area and Broadhead’s goals-to-game ratio from the 2021/22 campaign speaks for itself.

His involvement may have been limited at the Stadium of Light but he has been extremely effective when he’s been on the pitch, possessing the aerial prowess and goalscoring pedigree to be a real force in the second tier.

They should certainly be looking to prioritise the 24-year-old as a top target, regardless of whether he comes in permanently or on another loan deal and if they opt for the latter, that could be an extremely cheap and quick deal to conclude.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise whatsoever to see that Sunderland are interested in another move for Nathan Broadhead, with the 24-year-old looking Championship ready when fit during Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign.

An excellent technician, a confident ball carrier and intelligent in the final third, Broadhead ticks a lot of boxes when assessing if he is second-tier ready.

He is also a gritty and determined operator out-of-possession, further justifying why Sunderland should strengthen their interest.

If Sunderland do not act quick, then they may run the risk of losing him to a divisional rival, with Championship clubs bound to have placed him on their radar.

Keeping vital parts of the squad together will be vital for Alex Neil and his Sunderland side, as they strive to adapt swiftly to the rigours of second tier football.