“It is no surprise whatsoever” – Burnley set to offload 29-year old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are set to offload Wout Weghorst on a temporary basis, according to Lancashire Live.

The Turkish outfit will hold a £12 million option to buy as part of the deal.

It was only six months ago that the forward signed for the Clarets and yet he is already being shipped out of the club.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on this decision and if the 29-year old could have been of use to Vincent Kompany…

BIlly Mulley

It is no surprise whatsoever to see Burnley taking this kind of stance with Wout Weghurst.

Evidently a good player who with lots of desirable attributes, he is not the kind of player that Vincent Kompany needs in his side, from a character perspective that is.

He made it abundantly clear that he did not want to play in the Championship, and whilst that should be respected, that is not the kind of character the new Burnley boss will want to have around a young dressing room.

Within the more experienced players in the squad, Kompany will want leaders who are all in for the course, something that will help these younger players flourish.

This is perfect for Burnley as they head into a new direction.

Alfie Burns

It doesn’t really matter if he deserved a chance under Kompany or not, it appears that Weghorst was determined to move on from Burnley this summer.

His comments at the end of the season were a roundabout way of saying he thinks he’s too good for the Championship, and that’s hardly the kind of attitude Kompany or Burnley will want floating around their camp.

Weghorst hardly proved himself to the Premier League quality last season, despite the reputation that he arrived at Burnley with. He was a huge disappointment and didn’t do his bit in keeping the club in the Premier League.

For Burnley, shipping him on on a loan-to-buy deal is the best they could probably have hoped for this summer. It gets rid of the player and means that in 12 months time, they can recoup some of the fee they paid for him.

Kompany, like the bulk of the football club, are probably going to be glad to free themselves of the striker.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is a good move for Burnley.

Weghorst has been on record as saying he doesn’t want to play in the Championship so moving him on as soon as possible should have been a key priority for the club.

It isn’t ideal that it is a loan, but the reported option to buy would at least allow the Clarets to recoup the fee they paid for the Dutchman in January.

You do feel he would have been a prolific goal-scoring threat at Championship level, but if he doesn’t want to be there, what option did Burnley have but to move him on?

All in all, it’s a good move for all parties involved.