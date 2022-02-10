‘It is no secret’ – Bolton Wanderers man makes transfer admission

Bolton Wanderers defender Will Aimson has told the Manchester Evening News that the club’s January signings have helped to lift standards across the board.

Ian Evatt’s side made several additions across the course of the winter window, with the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles, Aaron Morley, Kieran Sadlier, Kyle Dempsey, James Trafford and Marlon Fossey all arriving from Millwall, Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Gillingham, Manchester City and Fulham respectively.

This has helped Wanderers to get back into form in Sky Bet League One and now they are very much looking up the table instead of down it.

Speaking recently about his new teammates, Aimson was quick to state the following:

“It is no secret the quality we have brought through the door, and I see it on the training ground every day. Standards have been lifted.”

Aimson scored in his side’s recent victory over Charlton Athletic and has become a key member of the squad over time as they continue to be ambitious at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The 28-year-old centre back has played his part in 14 games across all competitions for the Trotters this season.

The Verdict

Evatt has seen his squad supplemented in a way that he had desired for quite some time and now he must deliver by getting the results that the club craves on the field of play.

Charles already looks like an inspired signings up front for the Trotters, whilst the other new additions are also starting to settle in to their new surroundings.

The strength in depth that they now have will only help them in the long run, especially if they remarkably break into the play-off picture.

It is sure to be an interesting run in to the end of the season for the Lancashire outfit after they made a big statement in the window.