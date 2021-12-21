It is high time Sheffield United consider a fresh agreement with senior player: Opinion

Chris Basham has become a key contributor once again at Bramall Lane since the club returned to a three at the back system after Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure.

The surprise move to appoint Paul Heckingbottom as the Serbian’s replacement has been justified in the short term with Sheffield United winning three on the bounce over Bristol City, Cardiff City and, most impressively, Fulham on Monday evening.

Two of the three victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet to which marauding centre back Chris Basham will be delighted with.

The 33-year-old has played every minute of the club’s last seven league outings and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with another side in the January transfer window.

Basham has been an outstanding servant to the club since joining from Blackpool in the summer of 2014, making 334 appearances to date and playing a huge role in the club’s meteoric rise to an eventual ninth placed finish in the Premier League in 2019/20.

Basham was out of favour for much of the first third of the season with Jokanovic stubbornly persisting with a four at the back formation.

However, it demonstrates the determination and commitment to the cause that the 33-year-old kept himself in excellent shape and was ready to pounce on the opportunity to come back into the side when it was presented to him.

Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick are also out of contract in the summer, but Basham feels like the one who still has the most to give.

The Bolton Wanderers academy graduate reads the game so well to cover his athletic shortcomings and seems to epitomise what it means to play for Sheffield United.

The Blades appear to be looking to the long term and trying to develop younger players in the first team, such as Monday evening’s match winner Iliman Ndiaye, but offering Basham a new contract would only aid that process.

Providing a role model and an example of the good times for younger players to aspire to replicate. The Blades will look a very different side if the ageing trio depart at the end of the season, but if they keep one, it should be Basham.