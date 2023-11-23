Highlights CJ Hamilton's contract at Blackpool is set to expire in the summer, so there is growing interest from QPR and Huddersfield Town to sign him in January.

Pundit Carlton Palmer doubts that Hamilton would have much of an impact in helping QPR and Huddersfield avoid relegation due to his lackluster goal-scoring record in the Championship.

While Hamilton has performed well in League One and League Two, it may be wise for QPR and Huddersfield to explore other options for bolstering their attack.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it would be hard to see Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton have much of an impact in the current situation QPR and Huddersfield Town find themselves in.

Both the Rs and the Terriers find themselves at the bottom end of the Championship after 16 league games.

It’s been a poor campaign for the Hoops, as they have won only two league games, with their last win coming against Middlesbrough at the beginning of September.

While for Huddersfield, they started off poorly but found some form under Neil Warnock before he left the club. Darren Moore has come in as his replacement, and so far, he has yet to get the team firing.

QPR sits second from bottom with 10 points, while Huddersfield sits two places above with 15 points, and both look set to have a battle on their hands about staying in the division.

So, both clubs will likely be busy in January as they eye new recruits to help them beat the drop, and it has emerged that one of those players could be Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton.

Which teams are interested in Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton?

Hamilton has been at Bloomfield Road since 2020, when he joined on a free transfer from Mansfield Town.

The 28-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract at Blackpool in January, and therefore, it seems interest is growing, and the Seasiders could reluctantly be open to offers.

According to Football Insider, Championship duo Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town are keen on the winger.

While they also report that Derby County are another side that are keeping an eye on Hamilton.

All three sides are likely going to be looking to bolster their attack, as they try and achieve their different goals and Hamilton is a player that has emerged, as he’s got one goal and six assists to his so far this season.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on QPR and Huddersfield Town wanting CJ Hamilton?

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on both QPR and Huddersfield interested in signing Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton in January and, if he is the sort of signing, they need to bid against relegation.

He told FLW: “QPR and Huddersfield are casting an eye over Blackpool’s frontman, wide player CJ Hamilton.

“CJ's contract is set to expire in the summer, so although he started well for Blackpool this season, scoring one goal and recorded six assists in 18 league games, it’s felt that Blackpool will allow him to leave in January rather than get nothing for him in the summer.

“Given his goalscoring record at Championship level, 63 games, three goals, and nine assists, it is hard to see him having much of an impact in the situation QPR and Huddersfield find themselves in, scrapping to stay in the Championship.

“In League One and League Two, his stats are better, so I can see how a club in League Two like Derby or League One would want him, and he could have a real impact in their quest for promotion, and he would not be costly.”

Would CJ Hamilton be a good signing for either QPR or Huddersfield Town?

There is no denying that Hamilton is having a good season with the Seasiders, but when you look past this campaign, it is hard to get over excited about the player.

The 28-year-old has produced decent numbers throughout his career, but that seems to have come when he has been in League One or League Two.

Hamilton has two seasons under his belt in the Championship, and in both seasons, he managed a combined three goals and nine assists in 63 league appearances.

The winger has done really well in the third tier, but it seems he has struggled to make the step up to the Championship and with both QPR and the Terriers looking to add more goals and creativity to their side, they may be better looking elsewhere.