It looks as though the summer transfer window is going to be an exciting for those connected with Ipswich Town.

Going into the final day of the Championship season on Saturday, the Tractor Boys know they only need to avoid defeat to an all but relegated Huddersfield Town side, to confirm their promotion back to the Premier League.

Should that happen, there is a good chance that Kieran McKenna's side will have to be strengthened, as the club prepare for a first season in the top-flight for over 20 years.

That may therefore, mean there is decisions for Ipswich to make, over some of their previous transfer targets, one of which, is Sam Gallagher.

Ipswich Town had bids rejected for Blackburn Rovers striker

Back in the January transfer window, Ipswich found themselves in need of another centre forward, following a long-term injury to George Hirst.

One club they looked to in a bid to solve that issue was one of Hirst's former loan teams, Blackburn Rovers.

It was reported that the Ewood Park club rejected bids worth £1million and £1.5million from Ipswich, for the signing of Gallagher.

As a result, the 28-year-old has remained with the Lancashire side, for the rest of the season at least.

Gallagher's current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, although there is an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Given Rovers' Director of Football Gregg Broughton has recently confirmed the club have offered him a new contract, it may be a surprise if that option is not triggered should no deal be agreed.

That of course, would mean Ipswich or any other club looking to buy the striker this summer, would have to pay a fee.

But on the back of how things have gone, it now seems hard to imagine that the Blackburn forward will be on Ipswich's agenda once the transfer market opens again at the end of this season.

Ipswich Town may need to target other options

Frustratingly for those of a Blackburn persuasion given their lack of other centre forward options, this has been a challenging season for Gallagher.

Not for the first time, the striker has been badly hampered by injury, and even when he has got on the pitch, things have not exactly gone his way.

In 23 Championship appearances for Rovers this season, Gallagher has scored just three goals.

Sam Gallagher 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 3 Expected Goals 4.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 44% Dribble Success Rate 33% Duel Success Rate 43% As of 2nd May 2024

As a result, this is now a fifth straight season in which the striker has been unable to get into double figures for goals in the Championship for Blackburn.

Considering Ipswich will likely be preparing for a spell in the Premier League next season, there is a good chance they will need someone to lead the line who has a more proven goalscoring record.

Indeed, the striker they did get in January, Kieffer Moore, has enjoyed an excellent spell at Portman Road, with seven goals in only 17 games for the club, proving vital in their promotion push.

Given he looks to be down the pecking at parent club Bournemouth, a move for the Welshman could be feasible, and given what he has already done for the club, more popular among the fans as well.

Beyond that, there is also a chance that the financial windfall becoming a Premier League club would bring, means there will be an expectation on Ipswich to shop at a higher level than they previously have.

That too, may tempt them to move away from some of their previous targets such as the aforementioned Blackburn striker, and look in a different direction instead.

So with all that in mind, it would feel that despite their past interest, it would be a big surprise to see Sam Gallagher in an Ipswich Town shirt come the start of next season.