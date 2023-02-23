“It is hard not to be tempted by the lure of Leeds United” – Viktor Gyokeres’ situation as Whites plot Coventry transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

If you were Viktor Gyokeres, would you be tempted by a move to Leeds United amid interest or would you look for an alternative move?

That is the verdict debate question we are asking today, as reports emerge via Teamtalk that Leeds are plotting a move to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

So, if you were the Swedish striker, would you be tempted by the prospect of a switch to Elland Road?

We discuss…

Marcus Ally

If I am Gyokeres, I know that I have shown enough in the last 18 months to earn a Premier League move in the summer.

Therefore, Leeds’ attractiveness depends on what league they are playing in next season.

If they are relegated, then a top-flight move takes priority, and there will be interest, but if they stay up and look well placed to go again under Javi Gracia, I am taking the move to Elland Road.

I am taking the chance to play with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison, over Matty Godden and Jamie Allen.

I would have believed I had the ability to break into the first team at Brighton and Hove Albion, had the Seagulls shown faith in me, I probably would have established myself above the likes of Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Evan Ferguson in the pecking order in recent seasons.

After seeing out the rest of the season in the second tier, it is time to stake a claim on the global stage of the Premier League.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Leeds would currently represent a step up for Gyokeres, he may be licking his lips at the prospect of sealing a move to Elland Road later this year.

One of England’s biggest clubs, Leeds certainly have the potential to go on to achieve a great deal of success in the future if they avoid relegation to the Championship.

For Gyokeres’ sake, a move to the Whites should only be on the cards if they retain their top-flight status as it would not be beneficial to make a sideways switch at this stage of his career as he will believe that he is now ready to feature at the highest level.

If Gyokeres goes on to hit the ground running at Leeds, he will be adored by the club’s supporters who have admirably backed their side through thick and thin since the turn of the century

Sam Rourke

It is hard not to be tempted by the lure of Leeds United.

The 24-year-old has quite clearly showcased he is ready for the step up to the Premier League, given his incredible form for Coventry City over this season and last.

14 goals and 4 assists so far this term, 17 goals last season in the Championship, the Swede has turned a real corner at the CBS Arena and is now undoubtedly among the best marksman outside of the Premier League right now.

It’s been well documented that the Swedish forward has had plenty of suitors courting his signature with Leeds being amongst that cluster.

If you’re Gyokeres, you would be weighing up your options and what division the Whites find themselves in next season will be a big factor here.

If Javi Gracia fails to keep Leeds in the Premier League, then he absolutely should look elsewhere, but if they remain a top-flight side then it could be a fantastic platform for him to play frequently in the best league in the world.