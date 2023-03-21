Birmingham mayor Andy Street has confirmed that he has had talks with the EFL as he looks to help push through a takeover, although there are still hurdles to overcome.

It’s no secret that Blues have had many off-field issues over the years, which has resulted in a points deduction previously, and they remain under investigation by the Football League. Those latest problems could bring a further penalty for the club, as the authorities assess whether a previous deal involving Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.

Another issue centres on who actually owns the Championship side right now. Therefore, the fans are understandably furious with how the club is run, and they regularly protest as they look for a deal to get over the line.

And, an update of sorts was provided by Street, who took to Twitter to confirm he had been in discussions with the EFL as he looks for the latest on the situation.

“Another very important call with the EFL this afternoon to discuss the ongoing situation at BCFC.

“It was enlightening to hear their latest thinking, but it remains abundantly clear that new owners are needed. It is frustrating we’ve not yet been able to help make that happen.”

Despite the talk around the future of the club, it hasn’t impacted John Eustace and his side, as they have won two of their last three games, including against QPR last time out. That was a particularly significant result against another struggling side, and it ensured Blues took a huge step to safety as they are now nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to play.

The verdict

This is a very worrying situation for Birmingham, and the fans are right to keep raising the issue in terms of protesting and highlighting it whenever they can.They need answers from the EFL, and it helps to have figures like Street involved.

Whether that will influence things remains to be seen, but it can certainly do no harm, and it adds to the pressure that should be building. Ultimately though, Blues need to get this sorted quickly and fans will want answers while the charges hang over them.

But, it’s likely to continue to drag on, however thankfully for all connected to Birmingham it doesn’t appear as though they will be relegated, which would have created another problem in terms of trying to sell the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.