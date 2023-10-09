In a move that has been widely speculated on all weekend, Birmingham City have officially parted ways with head coach John Eustace.

Eustace, who was appointed last year to replace Lee Bowyer at St. Andrew's, has been somewhat harshly given the boot, with the club's new owners wanting to go in a different direction.

And it has been widely reported that a deal to bring Wayne Rooney to the Midlands club has already been sealed, with the England legend departing MLS outfit D.C. United over the weekend.

Why have Birmingham City sacked John Eustace?

John Eustace

In their statement on the club's official website, Birmingham's new American ownership group, led by hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, have hinted that their ambitions do not align with Eustace's work.

"It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club," the City ownership wrote.

"With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

"Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022."

The statement also appears to perhaps take a dig at some of Eustace's chosen tactics and systems, especially away from home where he sometimes went more defensive.

"A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace," the City ownership continued.

Why are Birmingham City opting to hire Wayne Rooney?

If reports are to be believed, then Rooney is on the way in at Birmingham, with his departure from D.C. United confirmed this past weekend after they failed to get into the MLS play-offs.

And whilst the England international icon said he did not have a new job lined up, it all looks set in stone for him to be appointed under Wagner's ownership at City.

Journalist Aaron Paul has also claimed that along with Rooney's move to the club being a done deal as of Sunday, he is set to bring two former team-mates with him as his coaching staff.

John O'Shea, who played with Rooney for a number of years at Man United, is one of the faces apparently joining him at Birmingham, whilst England international team-mate Ashley Cole is set to work with the 37-year-old as well.

And the appointment is quite clearly led by Birmingham's new CEO Garry Cook, who has past links to Rooney.

When American businessman Chris Kirchner was trying to take over at Derby County before he pulled out and was eventually arrested for fraud, Cook was set to be the Rams' CEO under his ownership, and was pictured at matches with Paul Stretford - Rooney's agent.

That link has seemingly cropped up once again between Cook and the pairing of Rooney and Stretford, leading to Rooney's expected appointment as the new head coach of the Blues.