Highlights Palmer believes that Sunderland will appoint a foreign coach as their next manager, fitting their model of promoting youth development.

Tensions with Kristjaan Speakman and poor results were factors in Tony Mowbray's departure.

Will Still is a potential candidate for the vacant position.

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland will appoint a foreign coach as their Tony Mowbray replacement.

The Black Cats are searching for a new boss after the departure of Mowbray on Monday night.

The sacking comes after poor results against teams below Sunderland in the Championship.

Defeats to Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle started to bring the pressure on.

Jack Clarke salvaged a draw away at Millwall last time out but it wasn't enough to save Mowbray's job and the Sunderland board decided to act despite the Black Cats being ninth in the table.

Championship Table (as of 6th December) P GD PTS 6 Hull City 19 5 30 7 Blackburn Rovers 19 1 28 8 Preston North End 19 -8 28 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27

Whilst poor results were a factor, it was rumoured that another big reason for his departure was due to tensions with Kristjaan Speakman.

It was also said that the higher-ups at the Stadium of Light would make a change if necessary and that they desired to bring in a younger coach.

Palmer believes that the next appointment will be a younger coach as he thinks it fits the model that Sunderland are setting.

"Sunderland will employ a foreign manager"

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said “It is clear that Sunderland will employ a foreign manager next.

“This has been the indication at the club for some time that they want a manager that will sign and work with young players.

“The Black Cats hierarchy wants to promote a model that favours youth development.

“Francesco Farioli was linked with the Sunderland job back in March, he has done a fantastic job at Nice and he is certain to be in the running.

“Other names that have been linked with the job are John Eustace, Steven Schumacher, and Nathan Jones but I would be shocked if it wasn't a foreign manager appointed in the coming days.“

Will Still in the running

Whilst Palmer claimed that Sunderland would want a foreign manager, Nice's Farioli may be out of reach.

Farioli was linked with the job in April but Sunderland decided against appointing him and stuck with Mowbray.

Instead, he opted to make the move to France in the summer, which surely takes him out of the question.

If a foreign, young manager is what Sunderland want, Will Still at Stade Reims may be a good shout.

Still has been linked with the vacant job, after impressing in Ligue 1 with the Red and Whites. His side currently sit fifth in the league and in line for a spot in next season's Europa League.

Still does fit the criteria that Sunderland are looking for in a head coach.

He is young and has had success with young players, as proven last season with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun and this season with Manchester City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

Another name mentioned was Eustace, who was harshly sacked by Birmingham City earlier this season and replaced with Wayne Rooney.

He transformed the West Midlands side from relegation candidates the season before to promotion contenders and before he was sacked, the Blues were sixth in the Championship with eighteen points from eleven matches.

But it seems Palmer believes that Sunderland won't explore appointing Eustace and he may be right.