It is blatantly obvious that this change would make QPR harder to beat: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers have suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats since Gareth Ainsworth has replaced Neil Critchley in West London, and the time has come for a change of shape.

It is still very early on in Ainsworth’s tenure and if he strongly believes that the Rs’ chances of picking up points are much stronger in a four at the back formation, then he should stick with it.

However, QPR are coming to a point now where they could slip into a relegation battle if they do not taste victory a couple of times in the 11 matches that remain.

Even with how poor Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic are looking at the moment, QPR’s current total of 39 points probably will not be enough to keep them in the division, seven points above the bottom three at present.

The Rs have conceded three goals in each of their last four games and their 3-1 capitulation at Rotherham United on Saturday was deeply concerning.

With Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun injured, Ainsworth has little choice but to keep the low on confidence duo of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne in the side, but he can give them greater protection.

It is impossible to make progress over an extended period when conceding goals at the rate that the Rs are at the moment, and therefore addressing that issue should be at the top of Ainsworth’s agenda right now.

A lot of the 49-year-old’s more recent success at Wycombe Wanderers came in deploying a three at the back formation and in that the manager has experience of successfully working with a defensive trio in the past.

Though there are limited options at the moment, Osman Kakay has proven in the past that he is more than comfortable playing in a defensive trio despite being more of a specialist full back.

In his current mold, 35-year-old Albert Adomah is far more effective at right wing back than in the right wing role he took up on Saturday.

The Ghanaian’s ability to beat a man one-versus-one has deteriorated over time and he is of greater value to the side when able to cross the ball from deeper positions, as are more common in a wing back role.

Defensive midfield needs addressing as well, but for the time-being Ainsworth’s hands are tied.

After this weekend’s hosting of Watford, QPR play: Blackpool away, Birmingham City at home and Wigan Athletic away.

That is a trio of fixtures that could yield a points return that would be enough to keep them up on its own, bedding in a new three at the back system against the Hornets at the weekend would be smart in preparing for the three very winnable encounters.