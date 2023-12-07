Highlights McKenna is unlikely to leave Ipswich Town for Sunderland, as he is currently doing an excellent job and Ipswich look on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland may have an ambitious squad and potential for a playoff spot, but it is audacious for them to think McKenna would leave Ipswich for a team with no guarantee of success this season.

The constraints on Sunderland, such as their pay structure and focus on young players, make it unlikely McKenna would jump ship to another second-tier club like Sunderland.

Sunderland are said to be targeting an audacious move for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

That is, according to a report from TEAMtalk, which states that McKenna as well as Reims boss Will Still are among the candidates to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats announced on Monday evening that they had decided to part ways with Mowbray after a year and a half in charge of the club.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager guided the club to the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge, after they had just sealed promotion from League One.

This season got off to a slow start, but they found their feet and looked on course to be competing for a top-six spot once again this season.

Mowbray leaves Sunderland sitting in ninth place with 27 points, three behind the play-offs, but defeats to Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town seem to have been the final nail in the coffin in terms of his job.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The club is now looking for his replacement, and it seems they could be eyeing an ambitious move for McKenna.

Will Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich Town for Sunderland?

With this news emerging, we asked some of the writers at Football League World for their thoughts on Sunderland’s interest in McKenna and if they could see him leaving Ipswich.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This is indeed very ambitious of Sunderland to think they can snatch McKenna away from Portman Road.

McKenna has been doing an excellent job at Ipswich ever since he walked into the club, and with the way they are currently playing, they look on course to seal promotion to the Premier League.

So, in that sense, it looks very unrealistic for Sunderland to think they have a chance to get McKenna to leave Ipswich and join them.

The Black Cats have a very good squad, and whoever takes over from Mowbray will inherit a side that has all the attributes to make a real push for a play-off spot. But it is audacious for Sunderland to think McKenna would walk away from the squad and the club he now has to join Sunderland, who don’t have much guarantee that they could achieve something this season.

Most will expect Ipswich to get a play-off spot at the very least this season, so it would be silly for McKenna to give that up unless it was for a Premier League team.

Ipswich are one of the best sides in the division, so unless Sunderland can offer him something Ipswich can’t, a move to a fellow Championship team seems out of the question. Therefore, Sunderland may need to focus their attention elsewhere.

Ned Holmes

You have to credit Sunderland's ambition but there is a 0% chance of this happening.

The Sunderland project is an exciting one and there will be lots of young coaches keen on replacing Tony Mowbray but McKenna is not leaving promotion frontrunners Ipswich Town, where he has the full support and regular backing of the board to head to the Stadium of Light.

There are constraints on Wearside - namely their pay structure and focus on bringing through young players - that he simply does not have at Ipswich.

He will want to see the project through at Portman Road and though a big Premier League job may tempt him, jumping ship to another second tier club surely won't be on his radar.

Sunderland may as well ask the question but the answer will be no.