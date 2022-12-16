“It is an annoying one..” – Cardiff City fan pundit makes claim on Max Watters’ future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a difficult spell at Cardiff City for striker Max Watters.

The 23-year-old arrived in South Wales from Crawley Town in January 2021, but he has scored just one goal for the Bluebirds.

He attracted attention after a prolific stint for the Red Devils in League Two, scoring 16 goals in 19 games in all competitions to earn his move to the Championship.

After a tough start to life in the second tier, he joined Milton Keynes Dons on loan in League One last summer and sent a reminder of his abilities with seven goals in 14 appearances, prompting Cardiff to recall him.

Watters was given a consistent run in the team under Steve Morison at the start of this season, but he fell out of favour following Mark Hudson’s appointment and he has made just three substitute appearances under the 40-year-old.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes the club should entertain any offers for Watters and feels he has missed his chance to establish himself.

“I think if an appropriate bid comes in for Max Watters from Cardiff’s point of view I probably would look to take it if that means it is going to be reinvested elsewhere,” Ben said.

“At the moment he seems third, fourth or potentially fifth down the pecking order with Mark Harris, Kion Etete, Callum Robinson and even wingers playing in that striker role before Watters is seeing minutes.

“I think he had too many chances at the start of the season to find form but never hit it and has maybe lost that opportunity now.

“It is an annoying one with how he came in and the player he looked like he could be, scoring 13 in 15 for Crawley Town, though it just looks like it’s not going to work out and maybe a permanent move could be what’s best for him and best for the club if they can return some of the investment.”

The verdict

A departure for Watters seems like the inevitable and necessary outcome in January.

He has barely featured since Hudson took over and as Ben points out, there are plenty of players in front of him, with wingers even playing out of position rather than giving Watters an opportunity.

Watters has been left out of the matchday squad altogether frequently and there seems little point in him remaining at the club.

As he showed at Crawley and MK Dons, he is more than capable of being a prolific striker and dropping down the divisions may allow him to revive his career.

There will be no shortage of admirers for Watters should he be made available and Cardiff should sanction a permanent exit if they receive a suitable offer.