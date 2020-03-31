‘It is always there’ – Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet on leaving English football in the future

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has claimed that the draw of returning to Spanish football is always in his mind.

The Spaniard took charge of the Blues at the start of the season, stepping up from his role as assistant manager after Garry Monk was sacked, and has them sitting 16th in the Championship with nine games to go.

Clotet became a coach at the age of 20, beginning his career in the Espanyol youth setup before moving to Sweden and Norway as an assistant coach.

He had a brief spell with the Malaga B side during the 2012/13 season before joining Monk’s staff at Swansea City in 2013.

The 42-year-old served as Monk’s assistant at Swansea, Leeds United and then Birmingham, after a brief spell in charge of Oxford United.

Speaking to AS, Clotet revealed that having spent some time away from Spain, the draw of returning home was always there.

He said: “After ten years away, you always have in mind to return one day because it is the football you know, the football that has made you.

“I have now taken influences from Sweden, Norway, England but Spanish football is all. I have done very well in England but it is always there somewhere in the head.”

The Verdict

These comments may be slightly concerning for Blues fans but its certainly an understandable claim to make.

The 42-year-old has never held a senior job in Spain and will likely want to prove himself there at some point.

It seems as if in the future, Clotet will look for a senior job in Spain but for the time being he needs to focus on his role at St Andrew’s.

This season, however, there is not a huge amount for the Blues to play for as they look safe of relegation but seem unlikely to be challenging for the play-offs.