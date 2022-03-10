“It is about time” – Kevin Campbell speaks out on Nottingham Forest’s promotion hopes

Nottingham Forest appear to be in the best place they have been for some years both on and off the pitch.

Steve Cooper has had a tremendous impact since replacing Chris Hughton at the helm and some shrewd January additions have made the Reds realistic play-off contenders.

The Welshman has finished in the top six in both of his previous seasons as a Championship manager, with Swansea City, and he will be confident of continuing that success in the final stretch of the season.

Former Arsenal, Everton and Forest striker Kevin Campbell had his say on the club’s situation when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “It is ridiculous that the club has not been in the Premier League for so long.

“Different managers have come in and had a go.

“But I know Steve Cooper and I know what a good job he is doing.

“He is a really good man, and manager.

“He is giving the side a culture and an identity.

“If you are going to achieve anything, you need that.

“We had it back in the day, when we got promoted.

“That was our main strength and that was what was destroyed that summer.

“But it feels as though Forest have it again now.

“If it does not happen this time, they will only be even stronger next season.

“I am only looking forward to seeing how things turn out.

“Hopefully they can finally get back. It is about time.”

The Reds definitely feel like a sleeping giant, even more so after their FA Cup triumphs over Arsenal and Leicester City in recent months, Campbell is not alone is hoping to see them return to their former glory.

The Verdict

The gap in TV money between the Premier League and the Championship has made it increasingly difficult for clubs who have not been in the top-flight for a long time, to win promotion back there.

With the relegated teams being able to spent more money than their second tier counterparts due to the gap in TV money, exacerbated by parachute payments, yo-yo clubs have become a theme of the top four English divisions.

This has worked against Forest in recent years, and though they have spent poorly in the transfer market at times, they do seem to be learning from their mistakes and are assembling a promising squad to push for promotion next season if it is not realised this time around.