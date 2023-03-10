“It is a young squad of players” – Pundit reveals whether he thinks Burnley’s squad is good enough to stay in the Premier League

Burnley look set for an immediate Premier League return after what has been a fantastic campaign for Vincent Kompany and Co. thus far.

The Clarets will be eager to get automatic promotion wrapped up as soon as possible and will have one eye on next season.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke’s latest column for Football Insider, the Lancashire club will have funds to spend in the summer as the current squad is not deemed as “adequate for a top-flight return.”

Sharing his thoughts on the Burnley squad and its Premier League potential as they race away to the Championship title, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Is that squad good enough to stay in the Premier League? No. But, that is only because I think it is a young squad of players.

“So, Vincent will have to add a bit of experience to it. I don’t think it needs wholesale changes but obviously it needs strengthening because naturally the quality is going to be better in the Premier League.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, it is a relatively young squad and adding players with some more top-flight experience could be vital for the Clarets.

Possessing some excellent talents, who have looked a level above Championship football this season, it will be interesting to see how they fare up in the world’s toughest division.

They do not need to go down the route Nottingham Forest did last summer, but ultimately, they will be looking to bolster the competition levels across the squad.

Burnley in the Premier League – under Vincent Kompany – is an exciting prospect considering the personnel currently at the club and the fact that everything about the club will be different, should they return.