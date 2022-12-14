“It is a really complicated situation” – Ronan Curtis’ future at Portsmouth: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The immediate future of Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is an interesting one, with the 26-year-old set to see his current deal at Fratton expire in the summer.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has retired his and the club’s stance regarding Curtis and told Portsmouth-based outlet, The News, that they would prefer not to lose him in the summer as a free agent.

This means that there could be a chance that the League One promotion-chasers will sell the winger during the January transfer window, with there being previous interest from the Championship.

Curtis has netted six goals and three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions thus far this season, although he has managed just two goal contributions in 16 league games.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the 26-year-old and whether or not Pompey should hand him a new deal…

Billy Mulley

Ronan Curtis is still a player of excellent quality and with Pompey looking to secure a path to the Championship, he is certainly someone that could help achieve that.

A big part of their decision will be where the winger’s head is at and how willing he would be to commit his future to the club.

Another layer of complication to this situation is the kind of interest that he will be able to generate when the January transfer window opens its door, with his stock perhaps falling after being unable to start League One games regularly this season.

It is a really complicated situation for Cowley, Curtis and the Portsmouth hierarchy to sort out over the next few weeks, with the level of interest in him likely to dictate his contract situation.

Marcus Ally

It is clear to see that Ronan Curtis has stagnated in his career at Portsmouth, and a fresh start would be beneficial for both parties.

The 26-year-old has the ability to be one of the best wingers in the third tier, but is struggling to earn regular starts under Danny Cowley on the South Coast.

The Irishman will likely be one of the higher earners in the squad, and with that in mind Pompey could possibly better utilise those wages by reinvesting in the summer, or by moving Curtis on in January.

His numbers have been gradually dipping for a while, but this season it has been clear that he is not first choice, and looking at his contract situation the best move would be for him to find a new club.

Toby Wilding

It would surely make sense for Portsmouth to try and secure a new deal for Curtis if they can.

The winger remains a key player for the club in the race for promotion back to League One, and his influence is something they should surely be trying to keep around.

Indeed, at 26-years-old, Curtis still has plenty to offer Pompey in the long term if they manage to keep him, and given the past links with moves elsewhere that we have seen, it would be a statement of intent that would go down well around Fratton Park, if he did extend his contract.

A new deal would also mean that if he was to leave, Portsmouth would be in a strong position to get a more appropriate fee for such a valuable player, so this does feel like something they should be looking to address quickly.