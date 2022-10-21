“It is a move that makes sense” – Crystal Palace consider transfer swoop for Blackburn Rovers star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are showing interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of a potential January move, as per a report from The Sun.

The Eagles are set to face heavy competition for the 23-year-old from at home and abroad, with reports yesterday revealing that Sevilla were leading the likes of Everton and Fulham in the race for the exciting forward.

Netting 22 goals in the league last time out, the Chilean international has already managed eight in his first 16 games of this campaign and will be hoping to break into double figures as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace have seen a fair amount of success when recruiting from England’s second tier in the past and will be hoping to strike gold once again.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Crystal Palace’s interest in the Blackburn forward ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Billy Mulley

It is a move that makes sense for both Brereton Diaz and Crystal Palace, although the difficulty in all of this is being able to position themselves in a better light than all of the other clubs who are currently monitoring his progression at Ewood Park.

Brereton Diaz has proven to be an important consistent source of goals during his time with Blackburn and on the international stage with Chile, proving to be an attacking threat from a central striking position and when deployed on the left flank.

This kind of versatility, combined with his excellent movement, athleticism and ability to read the game, makes him someone who is rightly in demand.

Assessing Crystal Palace as a possible destination for the young forward, it is perhaps the best possible destination for him.

Not only will he have a strong chance of going on to feature fairly regularly, but they are also a side that plays bright, attacking football and will suit the way he operates.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Palace have only scored 12 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, they may need to bolster their attacking options in January in order to achieve a relative amount of success at this level.

Keeping this in mind, they should indeed be looking to swoop for Brereton Diaz as the Chile international is surely now ready to step up the top-flight.

Currently excelling in a Blackburn shirt, Brereton Diaz has managed to provide an impressive total of nine direct goal contributions in the Championship and would add some versatility to Palace’s squad as he is capable of playing as a central striker and as a winger.

Although it may take him some time to adapt to life in the Premier League, there is no reason why the 23-year-old cannot go on to thrive alongside the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park.

Ned Holmes

It’s no surprise that Crystal Palace are eyeing Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of January.

His contract situation means there’s likely a cut-price deal to be had for the 23-year-old, who had resisted offers of a new deal so far.

The Chile international has enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season and proven he is amongst the best forwards in the division.

You’d trust Palace with EFL talents, as well, given their management of the likes of Ebere Eze.

But they have to remember he’s not a readymade number nine, he plays best off the left and that is Wilfried Zaha’s position.