Pundit Carlton Palmer says he has doubts over whether Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde would be a good signing for Sunderland.

According to The Athletic, the Black Cats are keen to bring Bogarde to the Stadium of Light on loan this month in a move that would see him reunite with head coach Michael Beale after the pair worked together previously at Villa Park.

However, Sunderland face significant competition for Bogarde's signature, with fellow Championship sides Cardiff City, Watford and Southampton also said to be interested, as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

Bogarde spent the first half of the season on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers before being recalled by Villa earlier this month.

The 20-year-old provided two assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for the Gas, but his game time became increasingly limited following the appointment of Matt Taylor last month.

Sunderland suffered disappointment as they lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they currently sit sixth in the Championship table.

Palmer: Bogarde would be a risk for Sunderland

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while he has reservations over the potential signing of Bogarde, he believes a reunion with Beale could be good for the midfielder.

"Sunderland and Mick Beale are planning to raid Aston Villa to sign Lamare Bogarde on loan," Palmer said.

"Manager Beale has worked with him before from his time at Aston Villa.

"Bogarde was recalled from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, where he didn't score any goals.

"Villa decided to recall him and want to send him out to play at a higher level.

"It is a concern that a player goes out on loan and doesn't perform well, but Mick Beale has a reputation of working with young players, he knows Bogarde really well, so Aston Villa are keen for him to go out with a familiar manager and develop as a player in a team that was performing well in the Championship.

"This happens sometimes, you go to a club and things don't work out, maybe it is the style of play, and then you can go out again.

"He is a young player, and he is highly rated at Aston Villa, so hopefully knowing the manager and a club that is doing really well, he can excel."

Would Lamare Bogarde be a good signing for Sunderland?

Bogarde would be an intriguing addition for the Black Cats.

It was a disappointing end to Bogarde's loan spell at Bristol Rovers as he fell out of favour under Taylor, but he is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the number of clubs reportedly chasing his signature this month, while he has also featured for the Netherlands at U20 level.

There are question marks over whether Bogarde is ready to make the step up to the Championship, but as Palmer says, he could thrive working with Beale again.