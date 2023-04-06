Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on Reading’s points deduction.

The Royals received a six points penalty in the Championship due to a historical breach of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability limits.

Can Reading survive relegation?

Paul Ince’s side are now just one point clear of the relegation zone as a result of this decision, which has dragged the club firmly into the mix of the bottom three.

With just seven games remaining in the season, it is still all to play for at the bottom of the table between a number of clubs.

Palmer believes that Ince and the club’s board likely weren’t caught surprised by the points deduction and will know the task ahead of them.

The 57-year old expects Blackpool and Wigan Athletic to go down, which means he has pit Reading against Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Rotherham United and QPR for the final relegation place.

Among that group, the former midfielder has faith that Ince can do enough to keep the club in the Championship, highlighting the importance of recent draws with Hull City and Bristol City.

“It is a concern that [Reading] have been deducted six points at this stage of the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“But I think that Paul Ince and the club would have been aware that they were facing either a six points or 12 points deduction.

“That was always on the cards and it was written down.

“The aim for Paul Ince and Reading this season was to survive, so it is a concern.

“But, after four successive defeats, they’ve picked up two draws.

“They’ll be looking at the teams around them and thinking ‘well, I think there’s only one place up for grabs.’

“I think Blackpool and Wigan are relegated, so it’s between Huddersfield, Cardiff, Reading, Rotherham and QPR.

“And QPR at this moment in time, they’ve got five defeats and one win in their last six games, so I would think that Paul Ince would believe that Reading will get enough points to retain their status in the Championship.”

Will Reading go down?

Friday’s game against Birmingham could go a long way in helping Reading earn their place in the second tier for next season.

Following their clash with the Blues, Ince’s side face a difficult run of games against the likes of Preston North End, Burnley, Luton Town and Coventry City, where points will be hard to come by.

But a final couple of games against Wigan and Huddersfield could be what proves decisive in the battle to avoid the drop.

Zero wins in their last six games is an ominous run of form, meaning a win over Birmingham is now a must in order to show supporters that this team is still capable of fighting for its survival.