Reading's final match of the 2022-23 season against Huddersfield Town will now prove insignificant as the Terriers coming out on top on Thursday night against Sheffield United ended up relegating the Royals from the Championship.

Neil Warnock needed just a point against his former club at the John Smith's Stadium to ensure that his side would be playing in the second tier of English football again next season, and they delivered it with a 1-0 success over the Blades thanks to a Danny Ward goal.

That was the death blow to Reading's 10-year stay in the Championship, with a six-point deduction for failing to fully satisfy a business plan agreed with the EFL following their previous financial misdemeanors ultimately proving costly.

Perhaps they would have been relegated without it as going into the final day of the season, the Royals would have been level on points with Huddersfield on 50 points and it would have made things a lot tighter in the race for relegation, but results had spiralled under Paul Ince, which led to his departure last month.

Amid a backdrop of uncertainty, Reading will now have to plan for life in League One and ex-players are speaking out on their situation.

Simon Cox came through the Royals academy system and went on to play 69 times for the club over two separate spells, and he has seemingly called out the hierarchy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for letting this happen.

What has Simon Cox said?

In a series of tweets, Cox has outlined that something has gone very wrong at the club from the top downwards for the Royals to end up in League One for the first time since 2002.

Cox also believes that certain individuals who have made their way into the club have proven to be a bad influence to owner Dai Yongge, and this could be hinting at football agent Kia Joorabchian, who has been confirmed of being a part of some of the club's transfer business in recent years.

And despite the disappointment of relegation, Cox believes that bouncing back at the first time of asking is still a possibility, but it will take a lot of work to make it happen.

Will Reading bounce back to the Championship immediately?

It's incredibly hard to say considering we have no idea what the makeup of Reading's squad will be next season - or who will even be in charge.

A whole host of senior players who will be on decent money are out of contract come this summer, and it won't be sustainable really to keep any of them around.

What Reading do have in their favour though is a good academy system that has churned out some prospects over the years, and they can be either used to fill out the squad next season or some could really kick on and make an impact, such as Femi Azeez and

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

There could be a chance that Dai Yongge will want to try and sell up now or he will give the new manager what he needs to try and build a promotion-winning team if they are allowed to spend money next season - only time will tell on that front.