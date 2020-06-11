‘It hasn’t worked out for him’ – Birmingham City make player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have recently announced that Kerim Mrabti will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The winger signed for the club in January 2019, but has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Pep Clotet’s starting XI this season in the Championship.

Mrabti has made 17 appearances in all competitions this term, and has scored just twice for the Blues this season.

Birmingham had dropped down the Championship table at an alarming rate before off-the-field events called an abrupt halt to fixtures in the second tier.

The Blues are winless in their last five league matches, and will be hoping they can return to winning ways when competitive action gets back under way on the weekend of the 20th June.

Pep Clotet’s side couldn’t ask for a much tougher start though, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing West Brom at The Hawthorns.

But have Birmingham City made the right decision in letting Mrabti leave the club at the end of June?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

Yes, I think it’s the best for both parties if the Swedish winger leaves the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has never been hugely convincing this level and hasn’t been able to cement a place in the Birmingham first team.

Mrabti doesn’t look someone that can be a reliable attacking option for the Blues and hasn’t justified a contract extension.

He needs a fresh start elsewhere and they need to clear some space for some new recruits.

George Dagless:

I think so.

He’s played a bit this season but nowhere near as much as you would have liked if you’re a Blues fan and that to me suggests a move away would make sense at this stage.

There’s still potential for him to join a club and have a decent spell, but I just don’t think he’s particularly well suited to playing in the Championship at this current moment in time.

Blues need to start making decisive calls on players if they want to climb the league and I think Mrabti would have been going sooner rather than later once they started surging up the table – if they do so.

George Harbey:

This is a departure that is likely to divide the opinions of Blues fans up and down the country.

You always felt that Mrabti could raise his game up another level or two, but he didn’t take his chances when he was introduced to the starting line-up and ultimately, the likes of Jeremie Bela and Jude Bellingham moved above him in the pecking order.

Whoever replaces Pep Clotet will be keen to reshape the squad and bring in their own type of players, and whether or not Mrabti would have fit into their team is obviously a mystery.

He would have been on decent wages, you’d imagine, so getting rid of him and getting him off the wage bill will allow a new manager to make new signings.

It hasn’t worked out for him, ultimately.