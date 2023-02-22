“It has to be Burnley” – Is The Den the hardest Championship ground to visit given Millwall run? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have taken four points from two games against the Championship‘s first and second-placed sides, Burnley and Sheffield United, within a four-day period.

They beat the Blades 3-2 on Saturday and then battled for a 1-1 draw with Vincent Kompany’s side. Both games were played at The Den, where they have lost just three times all season.

But is it the hardest place to go in the Championship at the moment?

We asked our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Unbeaten in the league since mid-September at The Den, it is hard to argue with that suggestion.

However, a trip to Turf Moor is still a more menacing away day as the Clarets hunt down the league title, especially with the number of points they have picked up after going behind there this term.

The Lions have conceded the fewest goals at home in the Championship this season and have only been beaten twice, but they do not have the kind of attacking firepower of, say, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

The Den may become a more intimidating prospect as the season draws to a close, but as things stand, clubs will fancy their chances there over than a trip to Turf Moor or The Riverside.

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall facts real or fake?

1 of 20 MILLWALL WERE FOUNDED IN 1884 REAL FAKE

Ned Holmes

Teams probably fear a trip to Turf Moor more right now but that’s more the prospect of facing Burnley than playing at the Lancashire ground.

But beyond that, I’d say The Den is the hardest place to play away at right now. None of the teams in the promotion race have won there in the Championship this season while the Lions are unbeaten there in the league since mid-September.

Burnley and Middlesbrough pose more attacking threat at home but the Boro offer teams opportunities with their attacking style while Millwall have conceded fewer goals at home than anyone and have a better points-per-game record at home than Boro.

Every single visiting manager references how difficult a place it is to come and play, and with the Lions brimming with belief at the moment, I can’t think of a harder place to have to go and get a result.

If they make the play-offs, you don’t want to draw Gary Rowett’s side.

Billy Mulley

It is great to see how much of a fortress The Den has become once again, and their result and displays against the division’s top two shows exactly how good they are.

You would think that Millwall’s home form has a massive part to play in whether or not they can achieve a play-off spot in what remains of this season, with things looking good for the London club.

The only difficulty they might face is that teams might raise their game when playing a top opponent like Millwall, which is what the Lions have done against the Blades and the Clarets in the two most recent games.

Given that the Clarets remain unbeaten on home soil this season and are averaging around 2.5 PPG mark at Turf Moor, it has to be Burnley that is still that most difficult place to go in the Championship.

Millwall would be a very close second.